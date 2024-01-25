Why Old Town Scottsdale could get quieter this summer

Old Town Scottsdale could get much quieter later this year as City Council members consider a new rule that would cap the amount of noise restaurants and bars in the area can put out, a response to an uptick in complaints from residents who live near the noisy region of the city.

Scottsdale’s current rules only put a noise limit on residential districts. Buildings in those areas can’t make noise any louder than 68 decibels when sound is measured from 100 feet away, which is roughly as loud as a normal conversation.

No noise caps exist in mixed-use districts like Old Town, Scottsdale Airpark and the McDowell Road corridor. Scottsdale police simply judge whether businesses there are being “unreasonably” loud based on factors such as the time of day and the number of complaints received, according to Cmdr. Jeromie O'Meara.

He said it’s just about unenforceable because the rules' vagueness makes it hard for officers to overcome the “burden of proof” needed to cite clubs. And in areas like Old Town, where there are bars clustered right next to each other, “it’s going to be nearly impossible for the officer to determine which club is currently in violation.”

Scottsdale adopted the subjective sound policy in 2010 as a way to give the city’s nightlife scene enough leeway to thrive. Officials at the time figured that anyone who moved into areas like Old Town would do so for the party atmosphere, so they would be OK with the din.

But O’Meara and Scottsdale Assistant City Manager Brent Stockwell said that’s not how it played out as Old Town’s population grew by 2,500 over the past 14 years. With more residents came more complaints, and now city leaders say the lax noise rules have to go.

“(Based on) the complaints that we’re receiving, residents now within this area are expecting potentially a different level of quiet or a quality of life,” said O’Meara, who later added that “we understand the citizenry have some frustration regarding, ‘Where are the citations? Where is the enforcement?”

O’Meara and Stockwell floated some ideas to tackle the policy change on Jan. 18. They don’t yet have a draft proposal and are still months away from putting a final plan together, but some of the potential changes include:

Setting a specific noise limit for mixed-use areas like Old Town and special events such as the Waste Management Open, which also don’t currently have sound rules. It’s unclear if that limit will be the 68-decibel residential limit or higher.

Figuring out a way for police officers to pinpoint the source of the noise in busy, bar-filled areas like Old Town. That could involve measuring noise closer to the building where it’s coming from, rather than 100 feet away as they do with noise codes in other areas.

Setting up a workable enforcement strategy where, if a business breaks the rules, an owner can reduce the fine by taking steps to manage the noise. Scottsdale also has used that in the city's short-term rental nuisance party rule.

Crafting a set of sound limits unique to certain events or businesses. An event like a Super Bowl Parade in Old Town may have a looser noise limit than a bar on a regular day.

Establishing conditional sound limits depending on the time, day of the week and whether it’s a holiday.

Nuance is key to the policy. If the city is too heavy-handed with its business-related noise limits or doesn't adjust the cap properly for different types of properties, it could cripple nightlife downtown and cost the city a massive amount of revenue, Stockwell explained.

“Last year, 10.8 million people visited Scottsdale with an economic impact of $3.2 billion. It is a challenging issue to figure out the right balance to keep Scottsdale economically viable, and at the same time maintain the highest standard of livability,” he said. “I’ve often heard people say that’s the challenge Scottsdale is trying to (face) that’s different from most other communities.”

There are other complex hurdles Scottsdale will have to jump if it wants to put a workable noise policy together.

The city doesn’t currently have a limit for bass sound, which it needs in order to regulate the booming noise in music. O’Meara said when he receives noise complaints near Old Town, “it almost always is the base. It is, ‘The windows are shaking in my bedroom, my walls are shaking, I can feel the music.’”

But technical factors, like whether the bass is ongoing or it comes in bursts, can impact whether humans even pick up that lower frequency noise. And it’s measured on a different decibel scale than higher frequency sounds, so the city isn’t sure how to properly regulate it.

Scottsdale police also have an uphill battle when it comes to measuring sound levels. They have typically done that in relatively quiet neighborhoods where there’s one problem house, not a busy entertainment district chock-full of drunken patrons on a Saturday night.

It’s not clear whether measuring sound more closely to a building will prevent noise from other structures from factoring into the reading, especially in Old Town where so many bars and nightclubs are so tightly packed together.

Equally unclear is if that will capture what the police are after, which is whether the noise is contained or disturbing the surrounding area.

Scottsdale has run into the opposite problem with five noise monitors it installed on Old Town street lights before the Super Bowl. They are key to collecting accurate noise data and being proactive with noise enforcement, but Stockwell said they were positioned too high up to get accurate readings.

The city now has to go back to the drawing board to either get new sensors or reposition the existing ones in a way that they can pick up the correct sound levels but also not get damaged by passersby.

“We have an ongoing project with staff to identify alternative and appropriate sound monitoring technologies, as well as reporting methods that can help us collect objective sound data over time,” he said. “The goal that we’d like to (achieve) here is to reduce the problem before someone even calls because we’re using that monitor to be aware of it.”

Stockwell said his plan is to do more public outreach on the noise limit proposal, look into what other cities have done and put together an early policy draft. He expects the City Council to vote on a final version sometime this summer.

Rejected: Here's how a plan for a fine dining restaurant in Old Town Scottsdale got controversial

Reporter Sam Kmack covers Tempe, Scottsdale and Chandler. Follow him on X @KmackSam or reach him at sam.kmack@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Why Old Town Scottsdale could get quieter this summer