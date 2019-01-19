Why Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Could Be Worth Watching

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI), which is in the multiline retail business, and is based in United States, led the NasdaqGM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings worth?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings is currently overpriced based on my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings’s ratio of 30.39x is above its peer average of 11.65x, which suggests the stock is overvalued compared to the Multiline Retail industry. In addition to this, it seems like Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -11%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? If you believe OLLI should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on OLLI for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its industry peers, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings.

