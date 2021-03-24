Why one California city is giving $500 a month to Black families with a low income

Josh Marcus
·3 min read
&lt;p&gt;A person walks by a boarded-up shop in Oakland, California on February 12, 2021. &lt;/p&gt; ((Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) )

A person walks by a boarded-up shop in Oakland, California on February 12, 2021.

((Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) )

The San Francisco Bay Area city of Oakland, California, home to decades of civil rights activism as well as huge, tech-fuelled disparities in wealth, laid out its plans on Tuesday to give families of colour $500 a month with no strings attached, one of the largest universal basic income (UBI) pilots ever tried in the US.

Under the programme 600 low-income families who self-identify as Black, indigenous, or people of colour, will receive $500 a month for 18 months, regardless of their employment, immigration, or housing status.

Local officials said the goal of the programme, proposed last year, was to combat the racial wealth gap in Oakland, where median African-American income, at $50,000 a year, is less than half of median white income

“We believe that guaranteed income is the most transformative policy that can achieve this vision and whose time has come,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said on Tuesday.

The pilot programme does not use taxpayer funds, and is a partnership between Oakland, a coalition of ten cities trying UBI, the Family Independence Initiative, and the philanthropic group Blue Meridian Partners, which provided $6.7 million to support the programme.

Read more:

The nearby county of Marin is set to launch a similar programme this week. San Francisco launched a programme in September giving pregnant Black and Pacific Islander women $1,000 a month during their pregnancies and six months after, and in December voted to launch a broader UBI pilot programme.

The idea of a universal basic income has been discussed for centuries, but found special salience among civil rights, some of whom came from the Bay Area, like the Black Panther Party, which was founded in Oakland and advocated for Black liberation.

“Guaranteed income has been a goal of the Black Panther platform since its founding,” Jesus Gerena, chief executive of Family Independence Initiative, told The Guardian. “Direct investment in the community in response to systemic injustices isn’t new.”

Oakland is the latest city, many of them in deeply unequal California, experimenting with the programme, which advocates argue strengthens the social safety net, and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang helped popularise.

The city of Stockton spent months giving 125 people $500 a month, and studies of the programme suggested it lead to increased employment, physical and emotional health.

"The last year has shown us that far too many people were living on the financial edge, and were pushed over it by Covid-19," Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs said in a statement earlier this month, when the data was announced. "SEED gave people the dignity to make their own choices, the ability to live up to their potential and improved economic stability going into the turmoil of the pandemic.”

Despite enthusiasm around the idea, and the fact that the coronavirus pandemic normalised a bipartisan conversation about transferring cash directly to individuals, UBI has a long way to go before it becomes the political norm.

Mayor Tubbs, who made won national headlines for his city’s UBI programme, lost a re-election campaign in 2020, and others warn that an over-emphasis on cash programmes could lead to the neglect or outright replacement of important social programmes like educational aid or government health care with a more privatised system.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's cherry blossom blooms in early spring

    The age-old tradition of "hanami" typically attracts throngs of people to parks to sit under cherry trees for picnics, singing, and drinking.Young and old people wearing masks strolled around the perimeter of the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo, taking pictures and posing for selfies among the trees. "Many people came here today to see cherry blossoms because the news reported yesterday that they'd be in full bloom," said Mieko Ozawa, a Tokyo resident in her 70s.Many parks in the capital region are prohibiting hanami this year, with some erecting temporary fences to keep people from gathering near the trees. "Since it's outside, I think it's fine as long as it doesn't get overcrowded," said a 73-year Tokyo resident Hideo Mizutani. "Of course we need to be more careful."

  • Jay Leno apologises for past jokes targeting Asian people: ‘In my heart I knew it was wrong’

    ‘I do not consider this particular case to be another example of cancel culture but a legitimate wrong that was done on my part’

  • Montana governor given warning after hunting Yellowstone wolf

    While hunting wolves is legal in the state, Greg Gianforte had not completed the required online certification course

  • Meghan McCain apologises after getting called out for anti-Asian comments by John Oliver

    The US has witnessed a rise in crimes against the Asian American community

  • Michelle Wie West returns to the LPGA this week with big goals: ‘I’m not out here just to make the cut’

    After giving birth to her first child, Michelle Wie West is back on the LPGA tour, competing in the Kia Classic.

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • Massive container ship is wedged sideways in Egypt's Suez Canal, blocking all shipping traffic

    A massive container ship that got stuck sideways in Egypt's Suez Canal on Tuesday morning was still blocking all shipping traffic in one of the world's busiest waterways Wednesday, The Associated Press reports, citing satellite data. The MV Ever Given, owned by Japan's Shoei Kisen and operated by operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Group, appears to have its protruding bow wedged under one bank of the canal and its stern nearly touching the other one. The Ever Given is one of the world's largest cargo ships, almost 200 feet wide and a quarter mile (400 meters) long. "It can move more than 20,000 containers and is taller than the Empire State Building if turned upright," The Wall Street Journal reports. So, the #SuezCanal is blocked... Massive container ship EVER GIVEN stuck in the most awkward way possible. Ongoing for hours. Every tug Egypt could spare appear to be trying to pull it free. Vessel tracker: https://t.co/MsTUgVgyTH pic.twitter.com/08w4qpPqln — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 23, 2021 Leth Agencies, a service provider for the Suez Canal, said about 42 northbound vessels and 64 southbound ships are sitting idle, waiting for the blockade to be cleared. "There are ships ahead and behind us as far as you can see," Manolis Kritikos, a mechanic at one tanker, told the Journal. Julianne Cona posted a photo to Instagram of the Ever Given from aboard one of those idle ships, the MV Denver. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julianne Cona (@fallenhearts17) It isn't clear what happened to the Ever Given. Evergreen blamed strong winds for the ship's mishap, but shipping logistics company GAC said the Ever Given suffered "a blackout while transiting in a northerly direction." The 120-mile Suez Canal, opened in 1869, is a vital shipping route for oil, natural gas, and containers of manufactured goods traveling from Asia to Europe and vice versa. The Suez Canal Authority says about 19,000 vessels passed through the canal in 2020, representing about 10 percent of the world's trade. More stories from theweek.com5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersThe radical future of the pro-life movementWould Boulder's assault weapons ban really have made a difference?

  • Before the Boulder massacre, multiple mass shootings in Colorado have led to only modest changes in its gun laws

    After the Boulder grocery store shooting this week, lawmakers say they are again looking at incremental changes.

  • At least 15 found dead after Bangladesh Rohingya camp blaze

    COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — Searchers recovered at least 15 charred bodies after a devastating fire destroyed thousands of shelters at a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, officials said Tuesday. At least 400 people were still missing and around 560 were injured by the fire, according to Louise Donovan, a spokesperson for the United Nations’ refugee agency.

  • Asian woman dragged by car in San Francisco in shocking attack

    Coronavirus pandemic has seen wave of Anti-Asian hate crimes across US

  • DC carjacking: Girls aged 13 and 15 charged with felony murder over deadly crash

    Suspects accused of using taser on driver during incident on Tuesday

  • Barista hid co-worker under bins and likely saved her life in Boulder shooting

    ‘I knew since she is my elder, as she is older than me, I must protect her,’ says Logan Smith

  • McConnell complains Biden hasn’t spoken to him or invited him to White House since inauguration

    Mitch McConnell complained during an interview on Wednesday that Joe Biden has not spoken with him since the presidential inauguration. In an appearance on Fox News, the Senate minority leader said he had not been invited to the White House so far during this administration, claiming that Democrats are not interested in acting in a bipartisan fashion. Mr McConnell’s office clarified that the president and minority leader have spoken regarding the situation in Myanmar since the inauguration, but that the context of the comments remains regarding reaching bipartisan consensus on the economic agenda for the country.

  • Trump supporters allegedly involved in Capitol insurrection sent surge in donations after his electoral defeat

    Former president’s supporters charged in Capitol insurrection increased donations to his campaign by 75 per cent in the weeks after the November election

  • Giuliani could be hit with ‘false statement’ charges in Georgia, report says

    The former New York City mayor continually pushed unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud

  • Sanders says Trump is racist, sexist and a pathological liar – but isn't sure he should be banned from Twitter

    Vermont senator admits he does not have a concrete solution for how to balance censorship with affirmative action against online hate

  • Sarm Heslop missing: FBI investigating disappearance of British woman

    Authorities have not declared a criminal investigation in the search

  • US sinks below Mongolia and Argentina in global ranking for freedom

    Racial inequality, money in politics, and rise in polarisation reasons for 11-point drop for US in global freedom rankings

  • Pope orders 10 per cent pay cuts for cardinals as Vatican braces for financial deficit

    Pope Francis on Wednesday announced plans to cut the salaries of cardinals and priests, part of an ongoing effort by the pontiff to put the Holy See's finances in order. Cardinals will see their salaries cut by 10 per cent as of April 1, while priests will have theirs reduced by three per cent, the pontiff wrote in an apostolic letter. The salaries of department heads and secretaries of dicasteries will also be reduced by eight percent under the measure, which is designed to avoid the need for job cuts. "An economically sustainable future today requires, among other decisions, the adoption of measures concerning staff salaries," read the notice. It cited the deficit of the Holy See - the governing body of the Catholic church - in recent years that has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. "Although the Holy See and the Vatican City State are adequately capitalised, it is necessary to ensure sustainability and a balance between income and expenditure in current economic and financial management," wrote the pope. Information about salaries - which are known as "remuneration - is murky, but in 2014, the newspaper Il Messaggero reported that within the Vatican, bishops are given €5,000 (£4,300) each month, not including donations they receive destined for charitable purposes. The Holy See expects a loss of almost €50m this year, it said last month, as fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on the budget. Donations from the faithful to the pope for charity work have fallen, while the €30m typically received from the Vatican museums each year has been cut by half following months of museum closures. The salary cuts will not apply if the person concerned can show that they cannot meet their healthcare needs, or that of their relatives, said the letter. Francis also implemented a two-year freeze on seniority pay increases for all employees except for lower-level lay workers. Since becoming pope in 2013, Francis has sought to put the Holy See's finances in order, while bringing greater accountability and transparency to the Vatican. Following a string of scandals at the Vatican bank and allegations of mismanagement, he created a new finance ministry, brought in an outside auditor and strengthened the Vatican's financial watchdog agency.

  • Review: Eddie Izzard stars in the perfunctory spy thriller 'Six Minutes to Midnight'

    The speculative spy thriller 'Six Minutes to Midnight' stars Eddie Izzard, Judi Dench, James D'Arcy and Jim Broadbent.