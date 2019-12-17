Why one of China's poorest places has highest 'material footprint' per person

Scientists have found a surprising pattern in China's "material footprint" that may shed new light on its economic boom.

Material footprint is an indicator that accounts for the raw materials " fossil fuels, biomass, metals and other substances such as sand and gravel sourced from China and overseas " that are used to satisfy domestic consumption and capital investment.

In the first study of China's material footprint by region, a team led by Zhu Bing, professor of chemical engineering at Tsinghua University in Beijing and a member of the International Resource Panel of the United Nations Environment Programme, found that capital investment in the poorer provinces may have helped maintain China's rapid economic development.

One of their discoveries revealed that in some poorer western provinces the per capita material footprint was larger than in the more heavily industrialised and wealthier east, and in some cases matched levels in Western countries.

In a paper that appeared on Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS), they said that in northwestern Qinghai province, the estimated 2010 material footprint of 36 tonnes per person was the same as the United States average.

In theory, persons living in a developed area should have more materials at their disposal than those in a poor area. Much of Qinghai sits on the Tibetan Plateau, where gross domestic product per head in 2018 was about 11 per cent of that in the US, according to government figures. The researchers wanted to know why the material footprint in Qinghai matched parts of the US.

Zhu said one explanation came from the nature of the footprint. Materials used in Qinghai were mostly sand and gravel for construction projects and those were capital investments. In the US, the food and fossil fuels that contributed a large proportion of its material footprint were mainly for consumption.

The large footprint in western areas such as Qinghai and Ningxia Hui autonomous region may have been the result of development policy. Coastal areas in the east and south were more developed than the landlocked regions to the north and west, which led the central government to launch a series of programmes, such as the China Western Development Strategy, from the year 2000 onward, to address regional imbalances.

These projects included building railways, motorways, natural gas pipelines, high voltage power lines, factories and mines. They were driven by heavy capital investment and gave materials consumption a boost in sparsely populated areas.