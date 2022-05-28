Why One CIO Is Waiting for ‘a Solid Panic’ in the Stock Market

Vildana Hajric and Michael P. Regan
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The stock market has staged a ferocious rebound in the past week after almost falling into a bear market. Don’t get too excited about that, says Victoria Greene, founding partner and chief investment officer at G Squared Private Wealth.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Greene joined this week’s “What Goes Up” podcast to talk about why she doesn’t think the selling is over, and to give her perspective on the outlook for oil and energy stocks. Below are lightly edited and condensed highlights of the conversation. Click here to listen to the whole podcast, and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen.

Q: Do you think we’ve bottomed yet?

A: I don’t think we found a bottom yet. I just think we’re not done yet. I think this is a little bit more the first leg because I always ask, what is our catalyst, how are we going to get growth? You really haven’t seen a lot of earnings revisions. And so we talk about, well, valuations have come down. Yeah, the P part of the P/E has come down. What happens when the E starts to go back down too? There’s two parts to that.

That being said, it has held -- I just don’t think we’re done yet. I think this is more of a relief rally. If you look for the signs of capitulation -- the 90% down days, the VIX spiking -- we’re just not there yet. Yeah, cash balances have definitely increased and yes, we’ve seen some equity selling, but not a well and true panic. Not to sound like a snob, but I need a solid panic. We just haven’t seen that solid, absolute capitulation, everything selling off. We aren’t there yet. And then my concern also is, where is your growth. Margins are definitely being squeezed and we are going to have to wait until the Fed can send the economy into a recession to stop some of this.

Q: Your firm is based in Texas. Does the energy industry influence your clients?

A: It probably makes them a little more bullish on the energy industry. But some of our clients, actually we run ex-energy because it depends on what their exposures are. So if you have a privately held company or you’re on a board of a public company, you’ve already got that exposure. So we’re actually trying to diversify and mitigate the concentration because everybody in Texas is well aware that the oil market is cyclical. So you ride up the good times, but you know there’s a flip side to it at some point. And this last decade has been super hard on the energy industry. We had like five crashes within 10 years. And so there’s just this weariness about, OK, yes, we are bullish energy and the energy transition, while ESG is coming and electric’s coming, it’s going to take a little bit longer to adopt. And we are seeing that play out here in 2022.

So probably I would say, not to generalize, but the attitude of a lot of our clients is that the death of energy was over-exaggerated. So not to say that there aren’t concerns about ESG or climate change or things like that, but it tends to make them a little bit more willing to have a foothold in that segment. So I do think it’s a little bit of what you know does influence what you feel comfortable investing in. You have the same thing happen in California -- if you’re in the San Francisco area, you probably are very, very comfortable with your tech exposures and a little bit more comfortable with the early-stage and the small-cap tech and the innovators.

Q: Which energy companies do you like?

A: This goes into the greater theme of what’s happening in the world right now and the deglobalization. And as you may see, Russia removed from the market, you’re seeing all of this rebalancing of supply and demand and it’s hitting commodities harder. It’s not just energy it’s hitting. It’s fertilizers, it’s all of the exports and some precious metals, palladium. They’re a huge, huge supplier of palladium. And so you’re seeing this rebalance and shift and all of these things take a lot of time to redistribute and build up supply chains. So our base case is oil is staying elevated for the next 18 months. I don’t see it coming back down. I don’t see the demand crunch happening. Yeah, China, you kind of live and die by China some, but if you look at the travel and the consumption in the United States and Europe and where the trends are, most developed nations do not have a zero-Covid policy anymore.

I know Covid is like a dirty word these days because we’re so tired of talking about it. But it’s still there. That’s what’s affecting China and Chinese demand. Chinese demand may also get a little messy because China and India have shown willingness to buy cheap Russian crude. Some of it’s geographically easy for them as well as that they can buy it at $30 and they’re concerned about their economic growth. So we may see some demand wane in China. But generally speaking, $90 to $100 a barrel for the next 18 months I think is distinctly possible. You have not seen this wildcatter mentality come back in.

And then obviously we had the OPEC change. And so you saw this grand de-investment in the oil and gas industry. And even now we’re well, well below peak. We’re still well below pandemic-era oil and gas rigs out there. So you have seen oil companies -- and you’ll see this theme in the oil and gas stocks that I like, the Devon, the EOG, the FANG (Diamondback Energy), and the Pioneer -- they are US-based with a big footprint in the Permian. They have low break-evens and they’re absolutely pushing cash to shareholders. They are not putting it back in the ground. They are saying, ‘Thank you shareholders for trusting us. Here’s your money back.’ Like ‘Really sorry we didn’t make you money for a decade, but here you go. Let’s make some money now.’

But you’re not seeing that wildcatter mentality that happened with other oil-price spikes because that would happen and you’d have this massive inflow of, ‘Let’s get more rigs out there,’ and just supply and demand would eventually flip it over. If you look at the slope of how the rig count has increased, it’s a much lower trajectory. Nobody’s really pushing a ton of money back into capex. So we love the stocks that are giving our shareholders just a better return right now -- like Devon Energy at $100 a barrel is like a 16% free-cash-flow yield. They’re pushing out 50% of their free-cash flow in a variable dividend every quarter. You’re talking a lot of money to sit and wait, plus you might get price appreciations still because they keep making more money. And if you look at where earnings revisions are happening, about the only place that we’re thinking earnings are going to go up is energy. And so the P/Es there are actually still, even with this massive price moving up in a lot of these stocks, the P/Es are actually still very nominal and very value-oriented.

(This was just the highlights. Click here to listen to the entire podcast.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Citi Team Downgrades US Stocks on Recession Risk, Favors China

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. strategists cut their recommendation on US stocks to neutral on the risk of a recession, joining an increasing number of banks in warning of a growth slowdown.Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanTop Gun: Maverick's F-18 Flights Cost New Tom Cruise Film $11,374 an HourRare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to ChinaThe market is showing “

  • Microsoft Joins Peers In Hiring Slowdown Amid Economic Volatility

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) looks to slow hiring in its Windows, Office, and Teams chat and conferencing software groups, Bloomberg reports. Recently, Microsoft disclosed plans to double its budget for salary increases and boosting stock grants to retain key workers. Microsoft's slowdown was not companywide, and overall it will continue to hire with additional focus on where those resources go. Also Read: Snap CEO Hints At Hiring Slowdown, Spending Cuts After Warning Of Q2 Shortfall Microsoft

  • What is StepN? The new craze that lets you earn crypto for running and walking is now blocking China users

    Its governance and game tokens, GMT and GST, come under pressure as app developers aim to ensure compliance with Chinese crackdown.

  • Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil as Fuel Crisis Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka is receiving Russian crude oil that it will use to make fuel as the bankrupt nation faces crippling shortages of everything from gasoline to diesel. Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryStocks Notch Their Best Week Since November 2020: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanZilingo’s Fired CEO Responds to Questions of Mystery PaymentsThe Russian grade of Siberian Light will be processe

  • Our clinics meet mental health needs and lighten the load on police. Let's go nationwide.

    We know Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics get people the care they need. It's more important than ever that we expand them nationwide.

  • 35 lung ventilators purchased with funds raised via United 24 fundraising initiative arrive in Ukraine

    New artificial lung ventilators (ALVs) are to be sent to emergency and disaster medicine centers in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Poltava regions of Ukraine.

  • This $15 wallet keeps you organized during every summer trip, whether near or far

    As travel season kicks off this Memorial Day, grab Amazon's No. 1 bestselling RFID-blocking hold-all to keep your info safe.

  • Hide your ugly power cords with this 'awesome' $26 cable organizer

    Perfect for a quick (and affordable) project this Memorial Day weekend.

  • Florida will extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers to a full year following childbirth

    For a decade, Florida lawmakers have refused to expand eligibility for the public health insurance program, Medicaid, to all low-income adults as prescribed under the Affordable Care Act.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue Bullish Momentum

    Crude oil markets were a bit quiet on Friday, but you can see that we have built up momentum all week.

  • How Anne Hathaway Conquered the Cannes Red Carpet, Against Glamorous Competition

    Lionel Hahn/GettyForget the alarmist, headline-worthy-yet-somehow-boilerplate Met Gala: when it comes to setting the global fashion standard, the Cannes Film Festival is where it’s at. How Spike Lee, Bella Hadid, and Tilda Swinton Rocked the Cannes Red CarpetWe’ve rounded up the best of the 2022 festivities for you, and while the designs were all over the place, the common thread amongst the winners was true character. Anyone can throw on a designer ensemble, but it’s the qualities of the wearer

  • Russians shell 49 settlements in Donbas: 5 dead, much destruction

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SATURDAY, 28 MAY 2022, 10:59 A.M. On 27 May, Russian forces shelled 49 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts, killing at least four people and damaging about a hundred civilian facilities.

  • Interest Rates Are Rising, but This Banking Product Is Still a Poor Choice

    The Federal Reserve is moving forward with a series of rate hikes this year. Similarly, the variable interest rate on your credit card could rise during the latter part of 2022, making any balance you're carrying more expensive.

  • 'Protect the truth': A Marcos return in Philippines triggers fear for history

    Books about the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos and his brutal era of martial law are flying off the shelves, spurred by "panic buying" after his son and namesake won a May 9 presidential election. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s presidency, set to begin on June 30, has many people worried about losing access to books and other accounts of his father's rule, given his family's decades-long effort to rehabilitate its name through what critics describe as a campaign of historical revisionism. "They are panic buying," Alexine Parreno said of her customers, many them parents buying books about martial law aimed at children.

  • This Market Rally Could Force the Fed to Raise Rates Higher

    Financial conditions have tightened more than they should have, based solely on the central bank’s actions. If that trend reverses, investors should worry about what Powell & Co. will do next.

  • Pound Fights for Reprieve as Economy Flails: UK Weatherwatch

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryBitcoin Breaks From Stocks and Keeps On Falling as Crypto SlidesThe Richest Game in World Football Isn’t the One You ThinkThe pound has pulled off a fighting comeback from a two-year low against the dollar yet the UK’s markets are looking more bruised as eviden

  • When Americans tried – and failed – to reunite Christianity

    LeventeGyori/Shutterstock.comFive centuries ago, Martin Luther, a German monk, initiated a split in Christianity that came to be known as the Protestant Reformation. After the Reformation, deep divisions between Protestants and Catholics contributed to wars, hostility and violence in Europe and America. For centuries, each side denounced the other and sought to convert its followers. Then, in the early 1900s, ambitious Protestants in the U.S. attempted the unthinkable. Building on ideas circulat

  • Down 30%, Is Now The Time to Buy This Baby-Berkshire Stock?

    This company has made some great investments but is not getting rewarded by the market at the moment.

  • In Georgia, 2 Black candidates to compete for Senate seat

    Wayne Black was one of the few African Americans in the crowd as about 100 people gathered recently at the Republican Party headquarters near Columbus, Georgia, to hear from U.S. Senate candidate and football legend Herschel Walker. A member of the Muscogee County Republican Executive Committee, Black said he found a certain promise in Walker's candidacy, a GOP voice who could appeal to African Americans and others in Georgia who have traditionally voted Democratic.

  • Is mental illness really driving gun violence in the US? Here's what the research says

    In the aftermath of a mass casualty event like Tuesday's shooting in Uvalde, Texas, blame swirls, often landing on one frequent victim: mental illness.