Why one generation is about to get poorer – while another gets richer

Mortgage Generational Divide

Mortgage chaos has dominated the headlines this week, after policymakers on Threadneedle Street bumped the Bank Rate to 5pc, its highest level since 2008.

High street banks have scrambled to keep up with the rising cost of borrowing – and market watchers hit the panic button when the average rate for a two-year fix hit 6pc, up from around 3.25pc a year ago.

Yet this supposedly nationwide crisis falls on relatively few shoulders: only around a third of the population has a mortgage. The remainder rent or own their house outright. And of those with mortgages, most are still on long-term fixes.

There is a stark generational divide. Higher rates are squeezing the young borrowers who leveraged heavily when the cost of borrowing was ultra low. Overall more than 14 million adults aged 20 and over have a mortgage – of these, around a quarter are expected to roll off a fixed term deal over the course of this year.

That is not to lay blame on millennials: this is a generation that has been told time and time again that property is safe as houses and cheered on as they loaded up on cheap debt. Home ownership has become the ultimate financial goal – this is an asset with an extraordinary track record for returns, does not trigger capital gains tax and comes with considerable social status. It is a dream that is difficult to resist.

Low rates lured Dan Robinson, 33, to buy a home in Nottingham with his partner two years ago. But their fixed deal at 3.09pc only has six months left – and the couple are growing anxious about how high their bills could climb.

“We’re trying to sort it out ASAP because the rates just keep going up and up,” he said. “We were looking at a rate at HSBC of 5.64pc – even that would have increased our monthly payments by more than £200. But our broker told us that there are 700 more people in the queue to talk to the bank and the deal probably won’t last much longer.

Dan Robinson and his partner are anxious about how high their bills could climb after their 3.09pc fixed deal ends in six months - Andrew Fox

“We were prepared for some pain when we renewed our mortgage, but not this much. I did loads of research and knew that interest rates were not always going to be so low. But when we first bought the house, the projections at the time suggested that it wouldn’t go above 1pc – how were we meant to know what was to come?

“Older generations talk about rates in their time being at 15pc, but the ratio between wages and house prices doesn’t work out the same. We are much worse off and with less disposable income.”

It is true that buyers have rarely been so stretched: house prices stood at more than nine times the average salary at the end of last year, a ratio not seen since 1876, the asset manager Schroders found. In London, homes cost 12 times earnings.

Mr Robinson added that he and his girlfriend would have to rejig their finances in order to keep up with mortgage payments. “I’m going to have to reduce my pension contributions and save less,” he said. “We have to balance planning for the future and our bills today.”

They are far from alone. In March last year, households spent an average of £670 per month on mortgage payments, £230 of which was on interest. Now they are spending more than double that each month – and disposable incomes are expected to fall by as much as 8pc this year, according to estimates from the Institute for Fiscal Studies, a think tank.

More than one million people, mostly under 40, will see their disposable income cut by more than a fifth.

It becomes all too easy to put pensions on the chopping block, as Mr Robinson has done. Squeezed income means that more and more people are putting long-term savings on the backburner – and the Government has already warned that more than 12 million workers are failing to put enough money aside for retirement.

While mortgage bills are shooting up for thousands of young families, each payment at least still builds some equity.

Yet most young people live in rented accommodation – and in this sector too, higher rates are squeezing landlords’ margins and driving rents upwards. Last year, rents shot up at the second fastest pace ever recorded, with average rents for newly listed properties up 9.7pc outside London.

Martin Lewis, the self-styled “money saving expert”, has criticised this as just “one part of our polarized [sic] society”.

“The other includes those who own outright, some of whom will have gained from the £150 billion pounds of extra savings that built up during the pandemic,” he wrote on Twitter this week. “And while there’s some hit there due to energy and other inflation, it will be offset by benefitting [sic] from interest rates going up, as savers get more income.

“So the idea that the mortgage squeeze means pan society everybody stops spending is nonsense. What we’re actually doing is trying to fix the whole economy by making a disproportionate squeeze on a relatively limited number of people.”

It is true that older generations are largely insulated from this rate shock. The proportion of over 65s who own their home outright has been on a slow and steady rise for decades – with now three in four living comfortably with no debt on their home. That compares with less than a fifth of those under 65.

Instead, they benefit disproportionately from higher saving rates, as bigger cash piles compound chunkier interest payments faster.

On average, those 65 and over with an Isa had more than £46,000 squirrelled away. That compares with just £6,366 for those aged between 25 and 34, according to official figures.

But to consider this in isolation is a mistake – families are increasingly shouldering higher costs together, especially as younger generations look to their parents’ for help onto the property ladder. The need for bigger deposits means the Bank of Mum and Dad’s cash power is being slowly eroded, too.

Paul Rodwell, a 75-year-old from west London, said that he had used a chunk of his savings to help his daughter buy a house. “I’m building up our emergency savings again,” he said. “But looking at the market today, the rates are so much better than what they were a decade ago. It’s all well complaining about mortgage rates, but savers have been screwed for a long time.

“The last time I put money into a savings account was around five or six years ago, I got a rate of less than 2pc. Now a rate of 5pc looks pretty good. Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth.”

Yet it remains much easier for older, and likely more liquid, savers to navigate rising costs – in no small part thanks to pensions so generous they became too expensive to maintain for the next generation.

While those still in work must battle with their employers just to make sure the real value of their wages is not decimated, thousands of pensioners enjoy an income that is completely inflation proof.

This is thanks to “defined benefit” pensions, which promise a guaranteed income in retirement, often with a handy inflation link. Meanwhile, the triple lock on the state pension means that retirees also receive frequent pay rises – this spring payments shot up by 10.1pc, taking the full new state pension past the £10,000 milestone.

Sticky inflation this year means that it could rise by another £700 next year, according to the Bank of England’s forecasts. Meanwhile, workers’ wages are expected to grow by just 1.9pc next year, official estimates suggest.

That is not to say inflation has not impacted older people – in fact, the data suggest that they are among the worst hit by the cost of living crisis. A tendency to stay at home means they are more susceptible to higher energy and food costs – last month, people aged 65 to 74 saw their expenses rise by 9.2pc, according to analysis by the pension provider Aviva. That compares with 8pc for under 30s.

Yet wealth accumulated over a lifetime means that many older people are able to cope with higher costs, even if the rise is steeper.

Liz Emerson, of think tank the Intergenerational Foundation, said the wealth gap between generations had never been so stark.

“It seems particularly inequitable that the government has chosen to tackle high inflation by passing high interest rates on to the young rather than slowing grey spending by taxing unearned income and assets,” she said.

The wealth building at the top of the family tree will eventually trickle down – but this will only serve to deepen the divide between those who inherit and those who do not, Ms Emerson added.

And as the average inheritance age climbs into the mid-60s, even this final cash boost may not be helpful in building wealth if it arrives too late for a house deposit and is instead eaten up by care costs, for example.

“The transfers are coming too late,” she said. “We have a wicked problem here and it means inequality between the generations is only going to get worse.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.