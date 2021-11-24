Why only one defendant in Ahmaud Arbery killing was guilty of malice murder

Erik Ortiz
·5 min read

Legal experts say they're not surprised that guilty verdicts for felony murder and other charges were reached by a Georgia jury Wednesday against the three white men on trial in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man whom they had chased through their neighborhood last year.

But Travis McMichael, 35, the man wielding the shotgun and who pulled the trigger, was found guilty of an additional charge — malice murder — whereas his co-defendants, his father, Gregory McMichael, 65, and neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were not.

Page Pate, a Georgia defense attorney who is not affiliated with the case, said the jury's finding makes sense.

Malice murder, he said, is akin to a first-degree murder charge in other states. According to Georgia law, it means someone had a "deliberate intention unlawfully to take the life of another human being" where they weren't provoked and demonstrated "an abandoned and malignant heart" — or essentially, it was done out of ill will.

The prosecution was able to successfully argue that as the person who made the decision to fire the weapon, Travis McMichael was malicious in a charge that carries a life sentence. They also made clear that malice murder can be committed in a split second, and leaned into the idea that Travis McMichael grew angry when Arbery didn't heed his commands to stop during the encounter.

In addition, all three defendants were found guilty of various counts of felony murder, a charge typically given to someone who was an accomplice in a person's death but didn't physically kill.

Both the McMichaels and Bryan had pursued Arbery, 25, in pickup trucks before the confrontation turned fatal. Bryan also recorded the encounter on his cellphone.

Defense attorneys said the McMichaels chased Arbery because they suspected he was a burglar who had been recorded on video inside a house under construction nearby. They say Travis McMichael feared for his life when he shot Arbery as they grappled over a shotgun.

Prosecutors and Arbery's family members have said he was an avid jogger who had been running through the Satilla Shores neighborhood.

The defendants argued self-defense, as well as acting within their rights under Georgia's citizen's arrest law, which was legal at the time but later changed in the wake of the shooting.

Bryan was found not guilty of one of the counts of felony murder, as well as a count of aggravated assault. During closing arguments, his attorney, Kevin Gough, tried to distance him from the actions of the father and son, telling the jury that his "presence is absolutely superfluous and irrelevant to the tragic death of Ahmaud Arbery," and that it was Bryan's decision to record the final moments of Arbery's life that turned into a pivotal piece of evidence in the case.

Given the jury's verdict, all three defendants face minimum sentences of life in prison.

The fact that jurors did not come to a guilty or not guilty finding across the board for all three men shows how meticulous they were in considering each count, Pate said.

The beginning of the trial had also drawn scrutiny when a jury was seated of 11 white people and one Black person in a jurisdiction, Glynn County, where nearly 27 percent of the population is Black. Family members of Arbery had worried that the lack of racial diversity could have an ill effect on the proceedings.

But Pate said the unanimous guilty verdicts indicate that wasn't the case.

"An almost all-white jury found these white defendants guilty of murder," he said. "It's a good sign for our community and our country, and I think it says we support self-defense and the Second Amendment in the rural South, but when it's upheld correctly."

The lawyers in the case largely left race out of the trial.

With self-defense at the crux of the defendants' case, the onus was on prosecutors to disprove the defense's argument beyond a reasonable doubt, which can be an uphill battle in general, said Mike Lawlor, a former prosecutor in Connecticut and an associate professor of criminal justice at the University of New Haven.

But Lawlor said the video evidence clearly helped to frame the prosecution's narrative that it was Arbery, not the defendants, who was running for his life and then fought back in his final moments.

The defense "tried to color it that Arbery had prior encounters with the law and walked in a house that was under construction, somehow deserving what happened to him," he added. "They tried their best to influence the jurors' perception, but at the end of the day the sequence of events couldn't be challenged. There wasn't a lot to dispute."

The outcome of the trial in Georgia runs counter to another high-profile self-defense case that was unfolding at the same time involving Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse.

A jury found Rittenhouse, who is white, not guilty in the fatal shooting of two men and wounding of a third, all white men, during a night of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

While there was also video evidence in Rittenhouse's case, the prosecution was unable to convince the jury that he was a "wannabe soldier" who did not have to open fire. But Rittenhouse testified that he feared for his life when one of the men chased him and went to grab for his gun, which prompted Rittenhouse to kill him. Then, another man separately hit Rittenhouse with a skateboard, which the teen said led him to use his weapon again. Finally, a third man approached Rittenhouse with a pistol in his hand, and Rittenhouse shot him. That man was injured but survived.

The verdict in the politicized case sparked outrage from some who agreed with prosecutors' comparisons of Rittenhouse as a vigilante.

While the fear among anti-gun violence groups and gun control advocates is that last week's verdict in Wisconsin may prop up people who believe they can arm themselves and take the law into their own hands with impunity, the decision in Georgia may help tamp down that idea of "vigilante justice," Lawlor said.

"If the verdict had gone the other way, you might ask, in our society, are we greenlighting this kind of behavior?" he said. "However, I hope this verdict helps reinforce that people ought to fully understand what you can and can't do with a gun."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ahmaud Arbery case: Georgia officials, leaders react to guilty verdicts in murder trial

    Georgia leaders react on Twitter after felony murder convictions were reached against three men charged in the Brunswick killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

  • ‘A small level of justice.’ Charlotte activists react to Ahmaud Arbery trial verdict

    Last summer, Ahmaud Arbery was one of several names echoed by Charlotte protesters marching down uptown streets.

  • How the murder of Ahmaud Arbery further exposes America’s broken and racist legal system

    The shooting of a man who was ‘running while Black’ has prompted calls for racial justice in the US Annie Polite, 87, leads a protest march outside the Glynn county courthouse during the trial of three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery. Photograph: Stephen B Morton/AP For many observers, the high-profile case of the three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was out jogging, revealed the racist ways the American legal system has been designed to treat

  • Shale Drillers Aren’t Heeding Biden’s Call for More Oil Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Shale explorers in the U.S. are showing no sign of accelerating the pace of deployment for drilling rigs, despite criticism from the Biden administration that they’re holding back on production to the detriment of consumers.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid

  • EXPLAINER: Trio guilty of killing Ahmaud Arbery. What now?

    The killing was captured on video and shared around the world: Ahmaud Arbery running toward and then around an idling pickup truck before its driver blasted him at close range with a shotgun. Neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan told officers he joined the pursuit and helped cut off Arbery’s escape. A nine-count indictment charged all three men with one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony, in this case false imprisonment.

  • Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs

    The new group, Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group, will be overseen by the Under Secretary Of Defense for Intelligence, the director of the Joint Staff and officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said in a separate statement the presence of unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP) in restricted airspace poses a potential safety of flight risk to aircrews and raises potential national security concerns. The new group which will succeed the U.S. Navy's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, will work to detect, identify and attribute objects, assess and mitigate any associated threats, the Pentagon said.

  • Mike Lindell Blames a Vast GOP Conspiracy for His Supreme Court Failure

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyMyPillow chief and 2020 dead-ender Mike Lindell has long promised that he would file an election-fraud complaint with the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning. But now he claims to have missed that goal because he was silenced by Republican National Committee Chairperson Ronna McDaniel.It was a last-minute pressure campaign orchestrated by the RNC and McDaniel that prevented his case from moving forward and “saving the country,” Lindell now a

  • Moscow tells 13 mostly U.S. tech firms they must set up in Russia by 2022

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has demanded that 13 foreign and mostly U.S. technology companies be officially represented on Russian soil by the end of 2021 or face possible restrictions or outright bans. The demand, from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor late on Monday, gave few details of what exactly the companies were required to do and targeted some firms that already have Russian offices. Foreign social media giants with more than 500,000 daily users have been obliged to open offices in Russia since a new law took effect on July 1.

  • Here’s Where the Last Gucci Heirs Are Now & If They Still Speak to Their Mom After She Murdered Their Dad

    This is what happened to the Gucci daughters, Alessandra and Allegra Gucci, after "House of Gucci" ended.

  • 82-year-old brutally attacked by mob of dirt bike, ATV riders, Massachusetts cops say

    “He was going to pick up a turkey. That’s all he was doing. A simple errand at 7:30 at night,” his daughter said.

  • "Not true justice": Politicians, activists react to guilty verdict in Ahmaud Arbery murder

    Politicians and prominent activists on Wednesday praised the guilty verdict in the trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, but said more needed to be done to fix the nation's judicial system.Driving the news: All three suspects, who are white, were found guilty in the murder of Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was chased and shot while running in February 2020.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: “I am grateful the jury has found the t

  • Rittenhouse Verdict Has Turned Eyes On the Case of Chrystul Kizer

    Chrystul Kizer, a victim of child sex abuse, was 17 years old when she shot and killed her abuser, Randall P. Volar, set his house on fire and stole his car in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Now, her upcoming trial is getting a new spotlight in the wake of Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal.

  • Prosecutors are considering charging 'additional individuals' in Gabby Petito's killing, family attorney said after Brian Laundrie's cause of death was confirmed

    Brian Laundrie, the sole person of interest in the killing of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, died by suicide, a Florida medical examiner said.

  • Woman marries to get citizenship and then tries to kill husband, NY officials say

    The woman slit her husband’s wrist with a razor, causing him to lose all function in his hand.

  • A Black Man Charged With Murder Said He Shot At A Group Of White Teens in Self-Defense

    For Kyle Rittenhouse, George Zimmerman, and others in high-profile homicide cases, claims of self-defense led to acquittals. Will the same be true for a young Black man who killed a white teen in Georgia?View Entire Post ›

  • Kyle Rittenhouse Rips Lawyers as They Feud Over His $2M Bail

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Photos Getty ImagesKyle Rittenhouse’s high-profile murder trial came to an end Friday with an acquittal, but the legal fight over the fate of his $2 million bail money is just beginning.Immediately after the jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin, ruled Rittenhouse not guilty, his defense team filed to have the Illinois teen receive the bail money that was raised on his behalf. But a nonprofit led by controversial defamation lawyer and QAnon conspiracy theorist Lin Wood

  • An inmate where Jeffrey Epstein was jailed quashed conspiracy theories that the sex offender was murdered: 'He wanted to kill himself and seized the opportunity'

    The details were included in a New York Times report that was based on more than 2,000 pages of Bureau of Prisons records the newspaper obtained.

  • ‘Let’s Kill Her’: Woman Uncovers Husband’s Alleged Plot To Kill Her While Going Through His Texts, Authorities Say

    A Tennessee man’s alleged plot to kill his wife unraveled after she discovered text messages on his phone discussing the sinister plan with another woman, authorities say. Jerry McDonald is now facing charges of solicitation of murder after authorities say he spoke in disturbing detail about his plans to kill his wife of two years and make off with her money, local station WRCB reports. McDonald’s wife told police she discovered the alleged plan after McDonald had passed out one morning after a

  • Fox News Legal Analyst: I’m ‘Very Embarassed’ by Defense Antics in Arbery Trial

    Fox NewsImmediately after all three defendants were found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery on Wednesday, Fox News contributor Ted Williams tore into the defense team’s “very offensive” actions throughout the emotional trial.Attempting to build a case that their white clients were trying to enforce a citizen’s arrest on a supposedly dangerous criminal and were forced to kill the unarmed Arbery in self-defense, one attorney went so far as to traffic in racist tropes about the deceased Black man.“

  • Death of Elijah Lewis, 5, ruled homicide; autopsy cites violence, fentanyl intoxication

    The death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis was ruled a homicide caused by neglect, violence and fentanyl intoxication, an autopsy found.