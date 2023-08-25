Why Is The Only Trump Defendant Sitting in Jail—Black?

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: In this handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, leader of Black Voices for Trump Floyd Harrison poses for his booking photo on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.



The first mug shot from a former President caught everyone’s attention last night. But while everyone was focusing on the parade of infamous names coming in and out of the Fulton County jailhouse, one lesser-known defendant remained behind the iron bars.

Harrison Floyd is the only defendant in the Georgia election case who is still incarcerated. He also happens to be the only Black defendant in the sprawling RICO indictment.

It’s not completely clear why Floyd didn’t negotiate a bond agreement. One possibility is that he simply didn’t have an attorney. It’s also possible that a previous arrest could have something to do with his continued presence at the Fulton County Jail.

The Associated Press obtained records of a previous arrest. Floyd was arrested in May on charges of assaulting a federal officer who attempted to serve him with a grand jury subpoena.

Regardless of why Floyd is still incarcerated, it’s noticeable that Donald Trump and his allies seem to have largely ignored the only defendant currently paying for their crimes. Despite railing against a “two-tiered” justice system for months now, no one in Trump’s world seems to care that the only Black member of their team is sitting in jail.

The former President has spent over $40 million (of mostly campaign funds) defending himself. However, Floyd and Trump’s other co-defendants seem to have to stick it out on their own.

It’s not clear when Floyd is up for a bail hearing. But he’ll undoubtedly have some time to reflect on what loyalty to Trump has gotten him.

