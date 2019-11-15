Why OnMobile Global Limited's (NSE:ONMOBILE) CEO Pay Matters To You

François-Charles Sirois has been the CEO of OnMobile Global Limited (NSE:ONMOBILE) since 2017. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does François-Charles Sirois's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that OnMobile Global Limited has a market cap of ₹3.6b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of ₹5.5m for the year to March 2019. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at ₹4.8m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below ₹14b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be ₹2.4m.

As you can see, François-Charles Sirois is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean OnMobile Global Limited is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at OnMobile Global has changed over time.

NSEI:ONMOBILE CEO Compensation, November 15th 2019 More

Is OnMobile Global Limited Growing?

OnMobile Global Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 27% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down 4.2%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has OnMobile Global Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 59% over three years, many shareholders in OnMobile Global Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We examined the amount OnMobile Global Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. Having said that, shareholders may be disappointed with the weak returns over the last three years. Considering the per share profit growth, but keeping in mind the weak returns, we'd need more time to form a view on CEO compensation. Shareholders may want to check for free if OnMobile Global insiders are buying or selling shares.

