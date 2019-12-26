Why you should opt for Apple's regular AirPods over the new $250 AirPods Pro

Apple

Apple's new AirPods Pro cost nearly $100 more than regular AirPods.

They went on sale October 30, and cost $250.

The new AirPods come with some features buyers have long been waiting for, like noise-cancellation, but regular AirPods are still the smarter buy.

Apple's AirPods Pro come with upgrades including noise-cancellation and water-resistance, features Apple fans have been asking for and other brands have incorporated into wireless headphones.

They come in a wireless charging case and cost nearly $100 more than regular AirPods, which retail for $159.

Despite the upgrades, regular AirPods are still a smart buy. You'll get similar battery life and a more aesthetically appealing case, and wired charging is usually faster, anyway.

Here are the reasons you should stick with regular AirPods.

Regular AirPods will save you as much as $90.

Some of the upgrades on the AirPods Pro look nice, especially noise-cancellation, but the money wins — you can still buy a phenomenal pair of earbuds, plus save nearly $100 with regular AirPods, which cost $159.

Wireless charging isn't that great, at least not yet.

Wireless charging is convenient in theory, but it's typically slower than wired charging, and devices often have to be carefully placed just so, or they won't charge at all. Plus, wired AirPods charge really fast, going from dead to full battery in 30 minutes.

If you really want a wireless option for regular AirPods, you can buy a special case, although it costs $80. AirPods Pro won't give you the option to buy a cheaper case.

Regular AirPods have better battery life.

Both versions of AirPods give you over 24 hours of battery life with the charging case, but you actually get a slightly longer listening time out of regular AirPods — five hours compared to 4.5 hours with AirPods Pro.

You can get up to five hours on the AirPods Pro, but only if you disable new features like active noise cancellation.

The AirPods Pro case is bigger and bulkier.

The square-ish regular AirPods case is cute and compact and lends itself easily to so many cute covers. Plus, it easily fits into nearly any pocket.

The Pro case is shorter but wider than the regular case, and it weighs more — 1.61 ounces versus 1.41 ounces.