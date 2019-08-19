Why Orange Belgium S.A.'s (EBR:OBEL) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Orange Belgium S.A.'s (EBR:OBEL), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Based on the last twelve months, Orange Belgium's P/E ratio is 33.05. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 3.0%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Orange Belgium:

P/E of 33.05 = €20.15 ÷ €0.61 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Orange Belgium Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below, Orange Belgium has a higher P/E than the average company (12.9) in the wireless telecom industry.

ENXTBR:OBEL Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 19th 2019 More

That means that the market expects Orange Belgium will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Orange Belgium's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 60% last year. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 7.6% a year, over 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Orange Belgium's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 21% of Orange Belgium's market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Verdict On Orange Belgium's P/E Ratio

Orange Belgium's P/E is 33.1 which is above average (15) in its market. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is superb. So to be frank we are not surprised it has a high P/E ratio.

