Why Orient Refractories Limited's (NSE:ORIENTREF) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Orient Refractories Limited's (NSE:ORIENTREF), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Orient Refractories has a P/E ratio of 24.35, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹24.35 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

Check out our latest analysis for Orient Refractories

How Do You Calculate Orient Refractories's P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Orient Refractories:

P/E of 24.35 = ₹183.3 ÷ ₹7.53 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Orient Refractories's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that Orient Refractories has a higher P/E than the average (19.5) P/E for companies in the basic materials industry.

NSEI:ORIENTREF Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 20th 2019 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Orient Refractories shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Orient Refractories had pretty flat EPS growth in the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 11%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Orient Refractories's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

The extra options and safety that comes with Orient Refractories's ₹1.3b net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Orient Refractories's P/E Ratio

Orient Refractories trades on a P/E ratio of 24.4, which is above its market average of 13.4. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If fails to eventuate, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls.