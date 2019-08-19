Why ORPEA Société Anonyme's (EPA:ORP) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to ORPEA Société Anonyme's (EPA:ORP), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. ORPEA Société Anonyme has a P/E ratio of 31.94, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying €31.94 for every €1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for ORPEA Société Anonyme:

P/E of 31.94 = €109 ÷ €3.41 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does ORPEA Société Anonyme Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below, ORPEA Société Anonyme has a higher P/E than the average company (28.2) in the healthcare industry.

That means that the market expects ORPEA Société Anonyme will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

In the last year, ORPEA Société Anonyme grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 134% gain was both fast and well deserved. And earnings per share have improved by 17% annually, over the last three years. So we'd absolutely expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does ORPEA Société Anonyme's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

ORPEA Société Anonyme has net debt worth 72% of its market capitalization. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On ORPEA Société Anonyme's P/E Ratio

ORPEA Société Anonyme has a P/E of 31.9. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 16.8. Its meaningful level of debt should warrant a lower P/E ratio, but the fast EPS growth is a positive. So it seems likely the market is overlooking the debt because of the fast earnings growth.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.