Why Owens & Minor's Shares Popped 20.1% Today

What happened

Shares of healthcare services company Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) jumped as much as 20.1% in trading Thursday after the company reported second-quarter 2019 results. Shares gave back some of those gains late in the day and ended trading up 11.3% for the day.

So what

Quarterly revenue rose less than 1% to $2.48 billion but easily topped the $2.43 billion that analysts were expecting. Net loss improved from $182.8 million a year ago to a loss of $10.5 million, or $0.18 per share. On an adjusted basis, the company earned $0.10 per share, which topped the $0.07 that analysts expected.

Two healthcare professionals in front of a medical supply closet More

Image source: Getty Images.

Management said it expects full-year adjusted net income to be $0.60 to $0.70 per share, which is at the top end of the $0.62 that analysts are expecting.

Now what

Owens & Minor's performance was not only better than expected, it leaves the stock in a solid value range. Shares trade at just 7 times the midpoint of this year's earnings, which is a solid price if the company continues to grow. I worry a bit about the big discrepancy between GAAP results and adjusted results, but if the company can continue to exceed expectations, it could be a big winner for investors.





