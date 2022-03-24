Why Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Could Be Worth Watching

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$102 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$80.95. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Oxford Industries' current trading price of US$82.63 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Oxford Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Oxford Industries

What's the opportunity in Oxford Industries?

Great news for investors – Oxford Industries is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $118.64, but it is currently trading at US$82.63 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Oxford Industries’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Oxford Industries generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Oxford Industries' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 43%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since OXM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on OXM for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy OXM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Oxford Industries as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Oxford Industries and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Oxford Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

