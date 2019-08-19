Why Oxley Holdings Limited (SGX:5UX) Could Be Worth Watching

Oxley Holdings Limited (SGX:5UX), which is in the real estate business, and is based in Singapore, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SGX, rising to highs of SGD0.34 and falling to the lows of SGD0.29. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Oxley Holdings's current trading price of SGD0.31 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Oxley Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Oxley Holdings worth?

According to my valuation model, Oxley Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 18% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Oxley Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is SGD0.38, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Oxley Holdings has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Oxley Holdings?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Oxley Holdings, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 5.2%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? 5UX’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on 5UX, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

