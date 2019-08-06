Why S.P. Apparels Limited (NSE:SPAL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of S.P. Apparels Limited (NSE:SPAL), there's is a financially-sound company with an impressive history of performance, trading at a discount. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on S.P. Apparels here.

Undervalued with proven track record

Over the past year, SPAL has grown its earnings by 53%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did SPAL outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Luxury industry expansion, which generated a 16% earnings growth. This is what investors like to see! SPAL's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that SPAL manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. Debt funding requires timely payments on interest to lenders. SPAL’s earnings sufficiently covered its interest in the prior year, which indicates there’s low risk associated with the company not being able to meet these key expenses.

SPAL is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company's expected cash flow going forward. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts' consensus forecast growth be correct. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, SPAL's share price is trading below the group's average. This bolsters the proposition that SPAL's price is currently discounted.

Next Steps:

For S.P. Apparels, I've put together three important aspects you should further research:

