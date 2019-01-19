Why Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Could Be Your Next Investment

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. PKG is a dependable dividend payer with a an impressive history of delivering benchmark-beating performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Packaging of America here.

Solid track record established dividend payer

Over the past year, PKG has grown its earnings by 57%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. This strong performance generated a robust double-digit return on equity of 32%, which is an optimistic signal for the future.

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, PKG is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 3.4%.

Next Steps:

For Packaging of America, there are three key factors you should further research:

