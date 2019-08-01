Why We Like Palace Banquet Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1703) 24% Return On Capital Employed

Today we'll look at Palace Banquet Holdings Limited (HKG:1703) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Palace Banquet Holdings:

0.24 = HK$68m ÷ (HK$440m - HK$158m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Palace Banquet Holdings has an ROCE of 24%.

Is Palace Banquet Holdings's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Palace Banquet Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 5.8% average in the Hospitality industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Palace Banquet Holdings's ROCE is currently very good.

Palace Banquet Holdings's current ROCE of 24% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 40%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how Palace Banquet Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:1703 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 1st 2019

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Palace Banquet Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Palace Banquet Holdings's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Palace Banquet Holdings has total liabilities of HK$158m and total assets of HK$440m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 36% of its total assets. A medium level of current liabilities boosts Palace Banquet Holdings's ROCE somewhat.