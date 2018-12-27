Why Palo Alto Networks Should Be on Your New Year’s Shopping List

Market research firm Gartner estimates that cybersecurity spending increased 12.4% in 2018 to $114 billion, as growing security risks and privacy concerns forced organizations to spend more money on bolstering their defenses. In 2019, cybersecurity spending is expected to hit the $124 billion mark.

One of the best ways to take advantage of this massive opportunity is through Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW). The cybersecurity specialist has been growing faster than the overall industry and has put in a solid performance this year thanks to an uptick in customer growth and spending. The good news is that Palo Alto's performance will only get better in 2019.

Hand drawing an upward-sloping arrow. More

Image Source: Getty Images

Subscription business is hitting a higher gear

Palo Alto's pivot from a product-centric company to one that focuses on selling subscriptions has paid off handsomely.

Chart showing relationship between Palo Alto's subscription revenue and operating expenses. More

Data source: Palo Alto Networks. Chart by author. FY = fiscal year.

Clearly the company's operating expenses have dropped, as it now has to spend less money on a key line item -- sales and marketing. Palo Alto spent just over half of its revenue on sales and marketing a year ago, but the number is now under 48%.

The higher contribution of the subscription business has been critical to this progress, as the company is now getting more revenue from recurring sources. That's because it costs less to service an existing subscription customer than to go out and acquire a new account for a one-time sale, as the company's product-oriented business must do.

Additionally, it is easier to cross-sell new solutions to subscription customers who are already engaged in long-term contracts with Palo Alto. This means that there's still a lot of scope for Palo Alto to lower its cost profile, as 36% of its revenue still comes from product-driven sales.

Palo Alto reported a $38.3 million net loss for the fiscal first quarter, which ended on Oct. 31, down from the $63.2 million net loss in the prior-year period. However, a forward price-to-earnings ratio of nearly 29 indicates that the company is expected to get profitable over the coming year. This seems quite possible given the pace at which Palo Alto is cutting its losses thanks to the growth in its client count and customer spending.