Why Panthers’ Week 2 MNF matchup against the Saints just became much more important

Week 2 wins for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons have made the Monday night battle between the Panthers and New Orleans Saints that much more important for Carolina.

On Sunday, the Buccaneers and Falcons moved to 2-0 following wins against the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, respectively. Those stellar starts will put more pressure on the Panthers (0-1) — the NFC South’s only winless team — as they get set to host the Saints (1-0) at Bank of America Stadium in their home-opener on Monday Night Football.

Losing to the Saints in prime time would lead to an 0-2 hole for Panthers head coach Frank Reich, quarterback Bryce Young and company. That result would also move New Orleans to 2-0. With three division foes at 2-0, and the Panthers moving to 0-2 overall (and within the division), Carolina would be looking at momentousness disadvantage in the standings to start the season.

Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich talks with personnel upstairs as the team battles the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, September 10, 2023. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 24-10.

So, the Panthers will need to bounce back from their 24-10 loss to the Falcons in front a national audience. The Saints defeated the Tennessee Titans, 16-15, in Week 1 after their defense produced three interceptions against Ryan Tannehill.

Young, this year’s first overall draft pick, got off to a rough start to his first campaign, completing just 52.6% of his passes for 146 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions against Atlanta. The rookie will look to rebound with wideout DJ Chark (hamstring/questionable) expected to return to the lineup. However, he will still need to deal with a pair of inexperienced linemen — Cade Mays and Chander Zavala — at guard.

Kickoff for the Panthers’ Week 2 matchup against the Saints is set for 7:15 p.m. The Panthers swept the Saints in their two matchups last season.