Why I Like Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG), there’s is a financially-sound company with a great track record and an optimistic growth outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my high-level commentary, read the full report on Park City Group here.

Flawless balance sheet with high growth potential

Investors in search for stocks with room to flourish should look no further than PCYG, with its expected earnings growth of 30%. The optimistic bottom-line growth is supported by an outstanding revenue growth of 54% over the same time period, which indicates that earnings is driven by top-line activity rather than purely unsustainable cost-reduction initiatives. Over the past few years, PCYG has demonstrated a proven ability to generate robust returns of 6.8% Not surprisingly, PCYG outperformed its industry which returned 5.0%, giving us more conviction of the company’s capacity to drive bottom-line growth going forward.

NasdaqCM:PCYG Future Profit January 1st 19 More

PCYG’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that PCYG has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. PCYG seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.55x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

NasdaqCM:PCYG Historical Debt January 1st 19 More

