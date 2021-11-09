Why Pat McAfee didn't push back on false claims during Aaron Rodgers interview

Pat McAfee's interview with Aaron Rodgers on Friday captured the internet — it was the first time since being diagnosed with COVID that the Green Bay quarterback spoke about his vaccine status.

The interview covered a wide range of topics, from ivermectin to vaccines to Joe Rogan. On his show Monday, McAfee said he has gotten pushback from people for allowing Rodgers to talk about unsubstantiated (and false) claims about COVID and vaccines without pushing back.

McAfee said it wasn't his goal to push back, but rather to give Rodgers a platform so that people could hear his side of the story.

"He had a prepared speech to answer what everybody had been saying about him and the situation in a pretty one-sided affair, I think," McAfee said. "Aaron hadn't spoken to anybody. He had pages of notes. I feel like I did ask some follow up (questions) — ‘There's gonna be people that say this, there's gonna be people that say this.’ It was literally an opportunity to hear what Aaron Rodgers was thinking about the entire situation.

After testing positive for COVID-19, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be sidelined until at least Nov 13.

"There's a lot of people saying that I potentially should’ve pressured him with more questions or whatever. I didn't ask enough tough (questions). If that had happened (before) then we wouldn't be in a situation. But we're in this situation and now that we're in it, it is hot. I mean, it is a hot situation now. I didn't let it affect me that much. When it comes to things like what we had been talking about in that situation like that, I did not have a 500 page report. I am vaccinated, but I am also a guy that would like to hear people's thoughts. I like to hear people's reasons behind things. I think the reason why I like to do that is because I'm naturally a curious person."

It was HOT in the @AaronRodgers12 kitchen this weekend.. I've been very lucky to meet so many different types of people & I like to hear people's thoughts & opinions#PMSOverreactionMonday #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/BgSAZco6hK — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 8, 2021

As soon as Aaron mentioned Joe Rogan you knew it was gonna go BANANAS#PMSOverreactionMonday #PatMcAfeeShowLive pic.twitter.com/dxfwg8catv — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 8, 2021

McAfee did acknowledge that when Rodgers mentioned consulting with Joe Rogan, he knew what was coming next.

"I'm thinking to myself, if he says Joe Rogan's name right now, the whole place is going to go bananas," he said.

Rodgers has been a regular guest on McAfee's show, appearing every Tuesday.

