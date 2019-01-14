Here’s why Patel Integrated Logistics Limited’s (NSE:PATINTLOG) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Today we’ll look at Patel Integrated Logistics Limited (NSE:PATINTLOG) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Patel Integrated Logistics:

0.082 = ₹126m ÷ (₹2.3b – ₹744m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

So, Patel Integrated Logistics has an ROCE of 8.2%.

Does Patel Integrated Logistics Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Patel Integrated Logistics’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 21% average in the Logistics industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Regardless of how Patel Integrated Logistics stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Patel Integrated Logistics’s current ROCE of 8.2% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 14%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Patel Integrated Logistics has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Patel Integrated Logistics’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Patel Integrated Logistics has total assets of ₹2.3b and current liabilities of ₹744m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 33% of its total assets. With a medium level of current liabilities boosting the ROCE a little, Patel Integrated Logistics’s low ROCE is unappealing.