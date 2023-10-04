This is why Paterson anxiously awaits arrests in outbreak of four homicides

PATERSON — After four fatal street shootings in three days, the City Council on Wednesday afternoon convened an emergency closed-door meeting of its public safety committee.

“The people are in fear for their safety,” said Councilwoman Maritza Davila.

In the most recent killing on Tuesday afternoon, the evidence indicates there may have been as many as three shooters who fired more than 30 bullets, according to law enforcement sources.

That crime happened along Rosa Parks Boulevard, one of Paterson’s most violent streets during the past decade. The gunfire erupted near the intersection of Broadway — a notorious thoroughfare that has been the focus of a summertime police crackdown credited with transforming the city gateway.

Many of the gunshots hit a vehicle that continued north on Rosa Parks before crashing, police sources said. One of two non-fatal gunshot victims was a passenger on a minibus driving through the area, the police sources said.

Police increase patrols: Paterson suffers fourth fatal shooting in three days

Have there been arrests?

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office has not announced arrests in any of the homicides. The other three happened on Sunday on Park Avenue at 6:36 a.m., on Highland Street at 12:28 p.m., and on Van Houten Street at 9:22 p.m.

Authorities have not disclosed if they think any of the homicides are connected to each other. That’s one of the questions raised by Mayor Andre Sayegh during his press interviews this week. In the past, Paterson sometimes endured cycles of retaliatory shootings involving the city’s drug gangs.

“This sudden surge in violence is unnerving and many residents are on edge,” Sayegh said.

Local: Paterson council meeting suspended amid chaos among officials and police officer

The homicide outbreak has happened days after state law enforcement officials held a press conference in which they talked about significant reductions in street violence in Paterson after the Attorney General’s Office took control of the city police department.

This week’s spike in shootings hasn’t changed that trend. Paterson has had 13 homicides through Oct. 3 of this year, compared to 22 at this time in 2022. The number of reported shootings was 55 through Tuesday, compared to 77 over that time in 2022.

What did officials say?

Councilman Michael Jackson, who said his cousin was among those killed Sunday, expressed frustrated at the lack of arrests. He said law enforcement officials were more concerned with the image projected at a press conference than they are about addressing the city’s problems.

“Instead of putting on a show, they should be beefing up the detective bureau,” Jackson asserted.

On Monday and Tuesday nights, a police helicopter flew above Paterson while authorities deployed extra federal law enforcement officers and city cops working overtime on the streets.

Paterson Press asked an attorney general's office spokesman about what’s being done in the aftermath of the 4th homicide. The spokesman, Rob Rowan, cited the summer crime reduction, but acknowledged there’s more work that needs to be done.

“We continue to see that despite historic reductions in violent crime in Paterson, the epidemic of gun violence continues to claim victims in our city,” Rowan said. “We remain laser focused on those who drive fear and disorder in our community and will not rest until they are brought to justice.”

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ: Anxious city awaits arrests in four homicides