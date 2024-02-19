Why are Paterson schools seeing an influx of non-English-speaking students?

PATERSON — Almost 1,000 students who speak limited English began attending Paterson Public Schools during the current academic year, according to enrollment reports released last week.

The district went from having 6,395 students designated as Limited English Proficient, or LEP, for 2022-23 to 7,384 for 2023-24, according to the enrollment reports. That’s an increase of about 15.5%, or 989 students.

The LEP students make up about 26% of the district’s total enrollment of 28,270. In 2022-23, the LEP children amounted to 23% of the entire district.

The LEP designation includes students who mainly speak Bangladeshi, Arabic and Turkish. The school enrollment report did not provide a breakdown of students’ main languages. But officials said they believe the majority of the new 989 LEP students are Spanish-speaking.

“Paterson has always been an immigrant city,” said Board of Education President Manny Martinez.

What did officials say?

District administration officials did not immediately provide answers when asked Friday what steps they took to handle the surge in non-English speakers. The district for almost 10 years has operated a “Newcomers” program for recent immigrants, but its enrollment is slightly more than 200 students.

Many other schools throughout the city offer classes for children categorized as English Language Learners, or ELL. Administration officials have not said whether they needed to increase funding for the LEP program, expand the number of classes for ELL students or hire additional bilingual teachers.

The surge in the LEP enrollment was not a topic of any extensive discussions at school board meetings during the 2023-24 year.

“I think we were able to absorb many of these students in the current programs,” said Martinez.

The enrollment reports show that 634 of the additional LEP students were in grades kindergarten through 8. That’s more students than the number currently attending almost every one of Paterson's 34 elementary schools.

“We’re going to have to put more resources into programs to educate these kids who are Limited English Proficiency,” said Rosie Grant, executive director of the Paterson Education Fund advocacy group.

Grant said the district won’t be able to start teaching those children subjects like math or science effectively until they have command of the English language.

When was the data gathered?

The data in the district’s enrollment reports is based on student numbers on Oct. 15, the standard counting day for schools throughout New Jersey. Local school officials then spend almost two months preparing the enrollment reports before they send them to the New Jersey Department of Education in December.

Paterson Press has been seeking the city school district’s 2023-24 enrollment information since last October. District officials sent the reports to this reporter on Feb. 15.

School board member Kenneth Simmons said the surge in LEP enrollment should not be surprising considering the proliferation of new apartment buildings rising in Paterson in the past couple of years. He said many of the families moving into those apartments are Spanish speakers.

“It’s a huge challenge for the district,” Simmons said. “We already have a shortage of teachers, especially in the ESL [English as a Second Language] category.”

Many of the new housing developments in Paterson received tax breaks and won’t have to pay their full share for 20 to 30 years. Simmons said the new developments have contributed to the recent streak of school tax increases. He said the housing brings more children to Paterson, creating additional expenses for the schools, without providing the district with extra revenue to cover those costs.

What did city officials say?

Councilman Luis Velez represents the 5th Ward area that was the focal point of Paterson’s Latino immigration in recent years. New Roberto Clemente School, which houses the Newcomers program, is in the 5th Ward.

“It makes them feel very comfortable,” he said of Spanish-speaking immigrants. “They can come here and they don’t have to go right away to a school where everybody only speaks English.”

But it’s clear there’s no room at the Newcomers programs for the majority of the district’s new LEP students. Grant said she recalled that last year the district moved some of its ESL teachers to School 8 to make that building a focal point for children in LEP.

Velez said he thinks one of the reasons for the influx of LEP students has been a trickle-out effect from New York City’s migrant population. He said immigrants were leaving New York and settling elsewhere.

“Now we have to deal with it,” the councilman said.

