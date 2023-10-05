This is why Paterson's PBA president wants Michael Jackson charged with assault

PATERSON — The president of the city’s PBA said he wants assault charges to be filed against Councilman Michael Jackson for shoving a police officer during Tuesday night’s council meeting at City Hall.

The incident happened when the police officer intervened after Jackson walked across the room and angrily leaned over one of his council colleagues, Luis Velez. Jackson said Velez was heckling him while he talked about a family member being killed in a street shooting on Sunday.

The police officer stepped between Velez — who was seated — and Jackson. Then the cop put his hand on Jackson’s arm, and Jackson responded by pushing the officer.

PBA president: Jackson 'playing with fire'

“We can’t allow him or anyone else to put their hands on one of our officers,” said PBA President Angel Jimenez regarding Jackson. “This guy has been playing with fire.”

Paterson police spokesman Rob Rowan declined to comment when asked if the department were going to press charges against Jackson.

Jackson on Wednesday morning restated the position he took Tuesday night, asserting that the officer had no reason to touch him.

“I committed no crime,” Jackson said. “They can’t assume that I’m going to commit a crime.”

The councilman acknowledged on Wednesday that his reaction to the officer was stronger than what he thought he had done.

“I didn’t realize I pushed him off me as hard as I did,” Jackson said.

The PBA presidents said he would wait a few days to see whether the police department takes action against Jackson. If that doesn’t happen, Jimenez said he personally would charge the councilman with assault on a police officer based on what he witnessed in a video recording of the meeting. Jimenez said he talked to the officer involved, Joel Torres, on Tuesday night after the incident.

“I told him, ‘Don’t worry, we’re not letting this slide,’” Jimenez said.

The PBA president dismissed Jackson’s explanation for shoving the police officer. Jimenez said the video showed Jackson had “encroached” on Velez, giving the officer reason to put his hand on Jackson to prevent any blows.

City Hall fracas: Paterson council meeting suspended amid chaos among officials and police officer

Sayegh appointees: These two officials will now steer Paterson's economic development strategy

How did Paterson activists react?

Meanwhile, Jackson also came under condemnation from one of Paterson’s outspoken activists, Ernest Rucker, a man whose statements are often aligned with Jackson’s criticism of Mayor Andre Sayegh and the city’s police department.

Rucker called Jackson “a bully,” who he said instigates trouble at council meeting to put on “a show” for social media and called the councilman’s actions on Tuesday night “disgraceful.”

“This has been building for some time,” said Rucker, who posted a lengthy condemnation of Jackson on his Facebook page. “He is threatening everyone, not just council members. He’s an embarrassment.”

Rucker and Jackson encountered each other after the council meeting at the Elk’s Lodge bar.

“Ernest Rucker was heavily intoxicated and threatened to shoot me, threatened to kill me,” Jackson said. “I don’t take any of his accusations seriously.”

David Gilmore, a Paterson activist who often has sided with Jackson in his criticism of Sayegh, said he was not present at the meeting, had not seen the video, and could not comment on what happened. Gilmore said he was concerned that the rift between Jackson and Rucker would have a “splintering” effect.

“This is all childish to me,” Gilmore said. “Both of them,” he responded when asked whether he thought it was Jackson or Rucker being childish.

“At this point, we have bigger fish to fry,” Gilmore said, referring to the mayor. “You have to keep your eye on the prize.”

Other anti-Sayegh activists expressed their understanding regarding Jackson’s conduct on Tuesday.

Sebastian Mejia, who videorecorded Tuesday’s incident, said Velez was making faces and talking while Jackson was speaking about his family member’s death. Mejia, who plans to run against Velez in the city’s 5th Ward election next May, said he could not understand exactly what Velez was saying.

“I saw a man who was dealing with a traumatic event,” Mejia said of Jackson. “He was being disrespected and he lashed out.”

Activist Corey Teague gave similar views regarding Jackson’s interaction with Velez, saying Velez had provoked him.

Paterson Press asked Teague about Jackson’s shoving the police officer. “I can’t go along with that,” Teague said. “That shouldn’t have happened.”

Velez said he is asking the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Officer to examine Jackson’s actions towards him.

“I’m in fear for my life,” Velez said of Jackson. “This guy could do anything.”

Velez filed charges against Jackson in April, accusing him of harassment and terroristic threats after Jackson told him he would knock his teeth out in the council chambers. Jackson has acknowledged making that threat, saying he was reacting to Velez’ disrespectful behavior towards his mother at that meeting.

“Jackson always has an excuse for everything,” Velez said.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ PBA president wants councilman charged. Here's why