Why pay $50 for Philips Hue’s smart LED bulbs when these $17 bulbs are just as good?

I have Philips Hue smart LED lighting all throughout my home and I love it. To be honest though, every time I expand my setup and add new bulbs in new places, I kick myself a little for having committed to such an expensive solution. If you want to add smart lighting features to your home but you don’t want to spend $50 a bulb, we’ve got just the thing. MagicLight WiFi Smart Light Bulbs cost just $17 each and they have all the best features from Philips Hue bulbs, including support for voice commands with Alexa and Google Assistant.

MagicLight WiFi Smart Light Bulb, Dimmable, Multicolor, Wake-Up Lights, No Hub Required, Magic…: $16.95

Here’s more info from the product page:

✔ Compatible with Alexa & Google Assistant: Voice Control your MagicLight WiFi light bulb with your Amazon Echo or Echo Dot and Google Home Assistant

✔ Works with IFTTT: DIY Your WiFi Light Bulb Depending on Various Events by Connecting it to IFTTT

✔ Works with iOS/Android: Personalize Your WiFI Smart Lights to Match Your Mood, Control Your Smart WiFi Lights Bulb Remotely When You are not at Home

✔ Various Scene Modes: Color Palette, Group Control, Sunlight, Music Mode, Timer, Sunrise, Sunset, Dimmable, MIC Function, DIY Mode, Scene Mode, Energy Saving……

✔ Application: This is a WiFi enabled light bulb, no hub required. Multiple lighting patterns, suitable for a showcase, residential, office, hotel, shop, exhibition room, landscaping, indoor, home etc.

