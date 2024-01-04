Why the pay increase? Airport board responds to question on Derek Martin's raise

The majority of the Erie International Airport's board of directors said they don't believe Derek Martin is to blame for their recent challenges.

The board voted Dec. 26 to grant a pay raise and an increase in retirement benefits for Martin, who has served as executive director since 2018.

Martin said he felt that the meeting went well and that the votes were fair.

“We’re all pretty confident and understand the role that Derek has played in positioning the airport in where we are today,” said Daniel Giannelli, president of the board of directors.

The majority of the board members said they recognized Martin’s efforts faced with challenges, including losing service from United Airlines between Erie and Chicago.

Some board members said they were pleased with Martin’s efforts, making him worthy of the raise.

“We’re thankful that Derek has been able to work with the major airlines,” said Brian Slawin, board secretary. “He’s been having weekly conversations with the ultra-low-cost carriers to bring more planes to more places into and out of Erie. He continues to work on that, but it’s difficult to lay blame at his feet for the economic upheaval of people that we’ve seen in the past three years.”

Several board members, including Slawin, based their vote on Martin’s track record and the fact that he came into the position facing challenges.

"When Derek was hired here in 2018 our airport was really struggling from its own financial prospective,” Slawin said. “We were in the top five most expensive airports for air carriers to operate from. There’s a phrase: cost per enplanement (CPE). We were one of the top five (in CPE) including Los Angeles, including New York, Chicago and Dallas.

Slawin also mentioned that in Martin's time as executive director he was able to reduce the CPE to a competitive rate, as well as reduce the budget by almost a million dollars.

According to Slawin, Martin has also generated advertising revenue and other revenue from car rentals and other opportunities in order to position the airport so that any projected challenges can be met.

Board member Richard Wagner voted against the pay raise.

“There are no airlines that are going to come running to Erie, Pennsylvania, and are any of those things Derek’s fault? Maybe a few of them are, but it’s an 8% raise, it’s $13,000 to his retirement account which I don’t think anyone else gets,” Wagner said.

Wagner also questioned how Martin was able to increase his pay by cashing in unused vacation time over the past three years. According to Giannelli, executive staff members are given the option to cash in vacation time.

Hopes for Martin, the airport in 2024

So what are the hopes from the board going forward in 2024?

"We’re looking right now to see the Fly Erie Fund get fully funded and to start seeing the fruits of that plan,” Giannelli said. “We’ve seen it with the additional flight that American has committed for April. We’re still working with low-cost carriers. That’s another big piece of the puzzle that we bring in a low-cost carrier.”

Slawin said Martin is also committed to bringing more flights to Erie.

“We’re very thankful that American has not only continued to fly out of Erie, but they are also adding another daily round-trip flight coming up in April. So clearly American sees the opportunity here in Erie," he said.

Martin said he hopes that he and the board can continue to work in the best interest for the Erie International Airport.

Contact Nicholas Sorensen at nsorensen@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie airport board: Director Martin faced challenges, deserved raise