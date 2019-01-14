Why PDS Multinational Fashions Limited’s (NSE:PDSMFL) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern

Today we’ll evaluate PDS Multinational Fashions Limited (NSE:PDSMFL) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for PDS Multinational Fashions:

0.077 = ₹371m ÷ (₹20b – ₹13b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, PDS Multinational Fashions has an ROCE of 7.7%.

Does PDS Multinational Fashions Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see PDS Multinational Fashions’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Luxury industry average of 11%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Regardless of how PDS Multinational Fashions stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.





When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is PDS Multinational Fashions? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do PDS Multinational Fashions’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

PDS Multinational Fashions has total liabilities of ₹13b and total assets of ₹20b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 64% of its total assets. Current liabilities of this level result in a meaningful boost to PDS Multinational Fashions’s ROCE.