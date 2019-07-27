Why I Like Penguin International Limited (SGX:BTM)

Penguin International Limited (SGX:BTM) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of BTM, it is a company with great financial health as well as a an impressive history of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Penguin International here.

Excellent balance sheet with proven track record

In the past couple of years, BTM has ramped up its bottom line by over 100%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did BTM outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Shipping industry expansion, which generated a -7.3% earnings growth. This is an notable feat for the company. BTM's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that BTM has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. BTM seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 22.05x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

SGX:BTM Income Statement, July 27th 2019 More

