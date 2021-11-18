Why people clean the bones of their dead relatives every year in this Mexican village

Reuters

(Reuters) -Pressed by a prosecutor about inconsistencies in his testimony, Travis McMichael said at his murder trial on Thursday that he misspoke to police in the hours after fatally shooting Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who ran by McMichael's home in Georgia. McMichael, one of three white men on trial for Arbery's death, had told the jury a day earlier that Arbery was grabbing his shotgun at the end of a five-minute chase, so he fired in self defense. On Thursday, he conceded that he told police that day that he could not say for sure whether Arbery actually grabbed it.