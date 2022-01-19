Why some people in close quarters get COVID-19 — and others don’t
At this point of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the highly transmissible Omicron variant, it may be an all-too-familiar story: You know of a fully vaccinated household where some people tested positive for COVID — and others in the same household never tested positive at all. How is this possible? Yahoo News Medical Contributor and practicing internist Dr. Lucy McBride explains how people and the virus relate to one another in very different ways depending on various factors.