Why people are seeking 'Justice for Jay' after encounter with bounty hunter in Norwich, CT

Before last week, Brooklyn resident Kayla Lanphear had never known of anyone she knew dealing with a bounty hunter. Her only frame of reference was watching "Dog the Bounty Hunter" on TV, she said.

Then her brother encountered one on Lake Street on Tuesday, Sept. 12. One, Jordan Andrew “Jay” Lanphear's friends and family say, used excessive force.

According to his sister Kayla Lanphear, Jay was “boxed in” and his car was in reverse when he was shot at a short range in the face “without cause or anything." The situation could’ve been handled differently, Kayla Lanphear said.

“How can you roll up on someone, not say who you are, and just expect them to stop?” she said.

Norwich Police were dispatched to Lake Street about 7 p.m. after bail enforcement personnel reported a wanted subject had fled. Upon arrival, Norwich officers learned that the caller had fired “bean bag” shotgun rounds into and at the subject’s vehicle, striking him. That subject then fled the scene in that vehicle and was not located, according to a Norwich Police press release from Sept. 13.

Jay Lanphear was later admitted to the hospital and released last week, Kayla Lanphear said.

Who was the bail enforcement agent and why was he involved?

As of Monday, Jay Lanphear has three pending cases between the Danielson and Waterbury courts, listed on the Connecticut Judicial Branch website. The charges without a verdict include violating probation, weapons charges, interfering with an officer, and failure to appear in court. His next court dates are in November.

The Norwich Police release did not say who the bounty hunter was or what company they worked for.

The Bulletin left a message with the Norwich Police detective investigating the incident, but they did not respond as of Monday afternoon.

Kayla Lanphear and a few friends of her brother were out at Howard Brown Park in Norwich Friday afternoon, holding signs and wearing shirts saying “Justice for Jay.” They gained a few supportive honks from cars passing by, and hope to get more people on their side, she said.

“It could be your brother, your sister, your aunt,” Kayla Lanphear said.

Excessive force claim levied at bounty hunter, not Norwich police

Kayla Lanphear wants to be clear to the public that the excessive force issue concerns the bounty hunter, not the Norwich Police Department.

One of Jay Lanphear’s friends at the rally Friday was Denice May. On Sept. 12, Jay Lanphear was in the car May was renting from the Enterprise Rent-A-Car's Norwich location and the encounter damaged the car, she said.

“It looked like a murder scene in the car,” May said.

Another friend who attended the rally is Stephanie Brown. She said Jay Lanphear is like a brother to her.

“The way the situation went down is bad,” Brown said.

Do Norwich Police consider the shooting by the bounty hunter illegal?

On Monday morning, Kayla Lanphear spoke with the Norwich Police Department and said police are waiting for a warrant to arrest the man who shot Jay Lanphear.

As of Monday morning, Norwich Police have not revealed the name of the individual. Kayla Lanphear has a guess of who the individual is, but she’s not allowed to say, she said.

While progress is now being made, Kayla Lanphear still feels like there’s more work to do.

“I’m going to feel like there’s still more work to do, even after this guy is behind bars,” she said.

What are bounty hunters in Connecticut?

Bail Enforcement Agents, the formal term for a bounty hunter, must be licensed by the state.

Bounty hunters, along with professional bondsmen and surety bail bond agents, can take into custody people who are the principal on a bond and have failed to appear in court and have had a re-arrest warrant or capias issued for them, according to the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection website.

What are the requirements to be a bounty hunter, also known as a bail enforcement agent?

People becoming bounty hunters must apply for a state license. In Connecticut, they must disclose their name, age, date and place of birth, residence, occupation, and whether they’ve been convicted of a crime to the state.

Applicants convicted of a felony or one of 11 misdemeanor charges will be disqualified.

The applicant then takes a 20-hour training course. The person will have a background investigation and be interviewed. The state will also collect the applicant's photo and fingerprints. The licensing fee is $200 and lasts a year, and they need separate permitting to carry a firearm, the state website says.

When a bail enforcement agent's license is removed in Connecticut

License suspensions and revocations can happen when the licensee has made a misstatement in renewal, has practiced “fraud, deceit and misrepresentation,” has demonstrated “incompetence or untrustworthiness” on the job, or has been convicted of a felony or other crime that affects “honesty, integrity or moral fitness,” the state website says.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Norwich shooting involved a bounty hunter. Why there are complaints