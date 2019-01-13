Why Pernod Ricard SA’s (EPA:RI) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Today we’ll look at Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Pernod Ricard:

0.091 = €2.3b ÷ (€30b – €3.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Pernod Ricard has an ROCE of 9.1%.

View our latest analysis for Pernod Ricard

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Is Pernod Ricard’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Pernod Ricard’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 5.1% average in the Beverage industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Independently of how Pernod Ricard compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.





ENXTPA:RI Last Perf January 13th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Pernod Ricard.

Do Pernod Ricard’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Pernod Ricard has total assets of €30b and current liabilities of €3.7b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 13% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

The Bottom Line On Pernod Ricard’s ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Pernod Ricard could be worth a closer look. You might be able to find a better buy than Pernod Ricard. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).