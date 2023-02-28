‘Why here?’: Peters Township police warning public about string of home break-ins

A police department in one Washington County community is warning people about a recent string of home break-ins.

“It’s really crazy. I’ve always felt really safe here,” said Peters Township resident Desiree Marghella.

“It’s kind of shocking and it’s really sad because this is a safe area and people watch out for each other,” added Linda Hlavinka.

On Monday, Peters Township Police shared a post on Facebook alerting homeowners to the potential threat.

Recently, according to the police chief, there have been three home break-ins.

They are believed to be connected to a “South American Theft Group,” the Facebook post explains.

“It’s shocking. What’re they after if they’re international?” questioned Hlavinka.

“That’s absolutely insane,” said Marghella. “Why here?”

The break-ins, according to police, have taken place between noon and 9 pm and have not been in just one specific part of the township.

Investigators say the crimes are similar to an incident that led to multiple arrests back in August.

“I think this is, unfortunately for many of us, reality,” said Hlavinka. “Life is getting more violent and so we just have to be more aware and try to look out for each other.”

Police are encouraging homeowners to remain vigilant.

They say do not post vacation plans or photos of expensive belongings online, lock up valuables, request police check on your home if you’re out of town for multiple days, and use a security alarm system and cameras.

“We have cameras,” said Marghella. “I would definitely suggest that. They’ve come in handy a lot, even for things that aren’t robberies.”

Police have not released specifics about the recent break-ins, including information about what was stolen.

Investigators have not publicly named any suspects or announced any arrests.

