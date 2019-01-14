Why Pidilite Industries Limited’s (NSE:PIDILITIND) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we’ll evaluate Pidilite Industries Limited (NSE:PIDILITIND) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Pidilite Industries:

0.31 = ₹12b ÷ (₹56b – ₹14b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Pidilite Industries has an ROCE of 31%.

Does Pidilite Industries Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Pidilite Industries’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 17% average in the Chemicals industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Pidilite Industries’s ROCE is currently very good.





When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Pidilite Industries’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Pidilite Industries has total liabilities of ₹14b and total assets of ₹56b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 25% of its total assets. The fairly low level of current liabilities won’t have much impact on the already great ROCE.

