Why Piippo Oyj’s (HEL:PIIPPO) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Today we'll look at Piippo Oyj (HEL:PIIPPO) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Piippo Oyj:

0.033 = €284k ÷ (€16m - €7.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Piippo Oyj has an ROCE of 3.3%.

Is Piippo Oyj's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, Piippo Oyj's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 8.1% average reported by the Luxury industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Aside from the industry comparison, Piippo Oyj's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Piippo Oyj's current ROCE of 3.3% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 11%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how Piippo Oyj's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

HLSE:PIIPPO Past Revenue and Net Income April 21st 2020

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Piippo Oyj's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Piippo Oyj has total assets of €16m and current liabilities of €7.1m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 45% of its total assets. Piippo Oyj's middling level of current liabilities have the effect of boosting its ROCE a bit.