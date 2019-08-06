Why Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS), it is a company with great financial health as well as a a great track record of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Points International here.

Flawless balance sheet with outstanding track record

Over the past few years, PTS has more than doubled its earnings, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. This illustrates a strong track record, leading to a satisfying return on equity of 28%, which paints a buoyant picture for the company. PTS's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that PTS manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. Investors should not worry about PTS’s debt levels because the company has none! This implies that the company is running its operations purely on off equity funding. which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise.

TSX:PTS Income Statement, August 6th 2019 More

