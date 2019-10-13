Why Poland Really Needs the Patriot Missile Defense System (Think Russia)

Poland has become a stalwart member of NATO and a close ally of the United States. It has met the Alliance’s stated goal of spending at least two percent of GDP on defense. Moreover, Poland is spending an increasing share of its defense budget on modernization. Warsaw took a major step toward its goal of fielding a modern military with its decision to acquire the U.S. Patriot medium-range air and missile defense system. Two Patriot batteries have already been purchased with six more to be bought by 2026. As the Russian air and missile threat to Europe grows, it is absolutely vital to Poland’s national security, as well as that of the NATO Alliance, that Warsaw completes its planned acquisition of the Patriot system.

Poland, like virtually all of the post-Warsaw Pact countries of Eastern Europe, has struggled for more than two decades to reduce the reliance of its military on Soviet-era platforms and equipment. Soviet systems were generally inferior to those available from the West. This magnified problems of integrating the militaries of older and newer NATO members. Sustainment of aging systems has proven increasingly difficult and costly. In addition, retention of Soviet equipment requires continued dependence on Russian defense companies, most of which are under Western sanctions. The natural desire to modernize the Polish Armed Forces became an imperative after Russia’s seizure of Crimea and invasion of eastern Ukraine.

