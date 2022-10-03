Here’s Why Polen Capital Reduced its Position in Endava plc (DAVA)

Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund returned -25.81% net of fees compared to a -19.25% return for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. The fund underperformed in the second quarter due to widespread economic slowdown. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

In the second quarter 2022 investor letter, Polen Capital discussed stocks like Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA). Headquartered in London, the United Kingdom, Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) is a technology services company. On September 29, 2022, Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) stock closed at $80.26 per share. One-month return of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) was 18.68% and its shares lost 42.88% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) has a market capitalization of $4.494 billion.

Here is what Polen Capital specifically said about Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

“Our reduced position in IT consulting company Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) reflects the above-average risk related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the possibility that it extends to Moldova, which represents 9% of Endava’s revenues and where 12% of the company's employees are based.” Hand touching brain of AI, Symbolic, Machine learning, artificial intelligence of futuristic technology. AI network of brain on business analysis, innovative and business growth development.

