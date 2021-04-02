Here’s Why Polen Capital Sold Littelfuse (LFUS)

Polen Capital Management, a value-driven, concentrated, long-term investment management firm, published its ‘Polen U.S. Small Company Growth’ fourth-quarter 2020 Investor Letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A gross return of 29.14% was recorded by the fund for the Q4 of 2020, slightly below its Russell 2000 Growth benchmark that delivered a 29.61% return. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Polen Capital Management, in their Q4 2020 investor letter, mentioned Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) and shared their insights on the company. Littelfuse, Inc. is a Chicago, Illinois-based electronic manufacturing company that currently has a $6.6 billion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, LFUS delivered a 5.00% return, extending its 12-month gains to 106.74%. As of March 31, 2021, the stock closed at $267.40 per share.

Here is what Polen Capital Management has to say about Littelfuse, Inc. in their Q4 2020 investor letter:

"Littelfuse was a detractor for the full year. Littelfuse is a leader in circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Having monitored its slowdown in organic growth and lower margins, we became concerned that the company is more cyclical than before and vulnerable to the pandemic, so we exited our position in the second quarter in an effort to upgrade our Portfolio."

Our calculations show that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) does not belong in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, Littelfuse, Inc. was in 21 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 22 funds in the third quarter. LFUS delivered a 5.00% return in the past 3 months.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 231.2% between 2015 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 126 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds’ poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Here you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 15 best innovative stocks to buy to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.