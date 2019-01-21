Why Polytec Asset Holdings Limited’s (HKG:208) CEO Pay Matters To You

Kwok Kwong Yeung has been the CEO of Polytec Asset Holdings Limited (HKG:208) since 2000. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Kwok Kwong Yeung’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Polytec Asset Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of HK$3.4b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$3.3m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at HK$2.5m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from HK$1.6b to HK$6.3b, and the median CEO compensation was HK$2.4m.

Thus we can conclude that Kwok Kwong Yeung receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Polytec Asset Holdings Limited. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Polytec Asset Holdings has changed over time.

Is Polytec Asset Holdings Limited Growing?

Polytec Asset Holdings Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 104% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 347%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see.

Has Polytec Asset Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Polytec Asset Holdings Limited has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 28% over three years. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Polytec Asset Holdings Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. We also think investors are doing ok, over the same time period. While it may be worth researching further, we don’t see a problem with the CEO pay, given the good EPS growth. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Polytec Asset Holdings.

