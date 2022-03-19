Why Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Could Be Worth Watching

Let's talk about the popular Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). The company's shares saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Pool’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Pool?

According to my valuation model, Pool seems to be fairly priced at around 11.97% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Pool today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $435.30, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Pool’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will Pool generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Pool's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 28%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in POOL’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on POOL, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Pool (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

