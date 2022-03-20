Why the pork barrel's rolling our way

Kevin Wagner

Q: What are earmarks and why are they coming back?

A. Earmarks are provisions in bills that direct money to be spent on specific projects, usually at the direction of a member of Congress for their district or state. There is a reason that West Virginia has so many federally subsidized highways named after the late Robert Byrd (R-WV). Bringing home federal money was one way that legislators appealed to their constituents.

While many commentators have critiqued earmarks as pork barrel spending, they are permissible under the U.S. Constitution. Article I, Section 9, Clause 7 of the Constitution grants to Congress a broad authority to spend or appropriate money. “No Money shall be drawn from the Treasury, but in Consequence of Appropriations made by Law.”

Ideally, a specific appropriation goes through a vetting process that compares different projects and awards funds to the most meritorious ones. The key item that separates an earmark from a regular appropriation is that earmarks do not go through this regular merit-based or competitive allocation process. Earmarks are usually narrow, and include language that prevents the government agency that is administering the funds from having the discretion to change key aspects of how and where the money will be spent.

The practice was commonly accepted until the early 21st Century, when there was a movement to end, or at least limit and disclose, earmarks as a way to combat corruption. Proponents of ending earmarking argued that the procedure produced pet projects that were wasteful and wrong. One of the more famous examples was the proposed bridge project in Alaska from the city of Ketchikan to the airport on the island of Gravina. The project received an earmark of $223 million in 2005 at the request of Congressman Don Young (R-AL) and Senator Ted Stevens (R-AL). It was later withdrawn after intense media attention on the project, which was dubbed “The Bridge to Nowhere.” The House of Representative mostly banned earmarks in 2010.

However, there is another side to the argument. Some supporters note that earmarks have always been a small portion of the budget. In addition, legislators know their home districts and states well and are in the best position to recommend new projects and spending. Often, earmarks are made in response to legitimate requests made by constituents or urgent needs in communities. By adding earmarks into legislation, the spending is more transparent than when the negotiations happen behind the scenes at the executive or administrative agencies. It also returns the power to Congress, letting legislators, rather than the president, decide what projects get funded.

As a practical matter, earmarks can help ease the passage of legislation at a time when partisanship and the filibuster make getting anything significant passed in Congress very difficult. Earmarks allow members to bargain with each other in a way that allows legislative leaders to build a large enough coalition to pass bills. This is not new, and has traditionally been called logrolling.

Recently, Congress took steps to return earmarks to the process, along with safeguards to increase transparency and limit the number. Congress now calls it "member-directed spending," and you can see the many requests from House members on the web. Interestingly, Don Young (R-AL) is back at it with 23 requests but none for the bridge.

Kevin Wagner is a noted constitutional scholar and political science professor at Florida Atlantic University. The answers provided do not necessarily represent the views of the university. If you have a question about how American government and politics work, email him at kwagne15@fau.edu or reach him on Twitter @kevinwagnerphd.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: An explainer: What are earmarks and why are there so many more?