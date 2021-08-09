Why a potential Andrew Cuomo impeachment is still weeks away, according to key lawmakers

ALBANY – The potential impeachment of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could still be weeks away as a key Assembly committee plans to first hold public hearings in the coming weeks.

The Assembly Judiciary Committee met in private with its outside lawyers for more than four hours Monday as they conduct an ongoing investigation into Cuomo and his administration. That probe will ultimately determine whether lawmakers will begin impeachment proceedings.

The committee has faced increasing pressure to finish its work and impeach Cuomo, a Democrat, after state Attorney General Letitia James' office released a report last week that concluded Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women in violation of state and federal law.

But there is still weeks of work to do before an impeachment vote is possible, Assembly Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine, D-Nassau County, said Monday.

The committee will meet again with its outside counsel from the law firm of Davis Polk on Aug. 16 and Aug. 23, he said. After that, Lavine said the Assembly plans to hold public hearings with independent experts on sexual harassment and the state impeachment process.

Only after that occurs will the Judiciary Committee decide whether to recommend impeachment against Cuomo.

"I understand and I appreciate and sympathize with the desire to do this and do this as fast as possible, but we still have to comport with constitutional mandates and requirements," Lavine told reporters Monday. "And 100 years from now, 200 years from now, people will look back at this and people will say, 'Did they do the right thing?'"

He continued: "Our intention — the intention of everyone, and this is a bipartisan statement on behalf of the committee — is to do what is right."

What is alleged against Cuomo

Assembly Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine, D-Glen Cove, speaks to reporters during a news conference about the next steps in its impeachment investigation of Gov, Andrew Cuomo following multiple allegations of sexual harassment Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 in Albany, New York.

James' report, released Aug. 3, found credible evidence that Cuomo touched women inappropriately, made comments about their romantic and personal lives, delivered unwanted hugs and kisses, and groped an executive assistant underneath her shirt.

The Democratic governor has denied touching anyone inappropriately and has suggested some of his comments were misconstrued by his accusers.

He has refused to resign despite calls to do so from scores of state lawmakers, Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand; state Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and even President Joe Biden.

Within hours of the release of the report, the Assembly's Democratic majority huddled on a Zoom call, which resulted in Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, making clear his conference had lost confidence in Cuomo's ability to hold office.

That's led to the increasing belief that Cuomo's impeachment is inevitable. But critics of the governor and advocates for harassment victims have criticized the timeframe of the Assembly's process, urging them to put impeachment to an up-or-down vote as soon as possible.

Unlike the federal impeachment process, a New York governor must cede power to the lieutenant governor upon a successful impeachment vote. The lieutenant governor, in this case Kathy Hochul, would then act as governor during an impeachment trial.

"It is time for the Assembly to act," Debra Katz, attorney for former Cuomo aide Charlotte Bennett, said in a statement Friday. "Further delay is an affront to the women who came forward and to survivors everywhere.”

What's next in impeachment probe

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, speaks to reporters during a news conference about the next steps in its impeachment investigation of Gov, Andrew Cuomo following multiple allegations of sexual harassment Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 in Albany, New York.

Heastie and Lavine said the Assembly needs to act quickly but cautiously to ensure the potential impeachment process can stand up to scrutiny.

Unlike James' investigation, which was focused exclusively on the issue of sexual harassment and workplace culture, the Assembly's probe is broad and wide-reaching.

Along with harassment, the Assembly investigation is looking into the Cuomo administration's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes; whether Cuomo's family and friends got preferential virus testing; and whether the governor improperly used state resources on his most recent book deal, which promises to pay him $5 million.

The Assembly probe is also examining potential safety issues related to bolts at the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in the Hudson Valley and whether the state did anything to cover up a whistleblower's complaints.

Heastie noted this is the first time in more than 100 years that the Assembly has launched an impeachment investigation.

The last time came in 1913, when then-Gov. William Sulzer was impeached and ultimately removed from office.

"You want to make sure things are right, but also done in an expeditious manner," Heastie said Monday.

"I believe that this is going to be dealt with in weeks and not months, I just want people to understand. You want to make sure that this is a process that no one can say they are being treated unfairly."

Jon Campbell is the New York State Team editor for the USA TODAY Network. He can be reached at JCAMPBELL1@Gannett.com or on Twitter at @JonCampbellGAN.

