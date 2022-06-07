Why Pound’s Relief on Boris Johnson Victory May Not Last

(Bloomberg) --

Any prospect of relief for pound traders from Boris Johnson’s leadership victory is unlikely, as focus sharpens on the nation’s worsening economy.

Sterling dropped to a two-week low Tuesday after the UK prime minister narrowly survived a vote of confidence on Monday. Longer-term measures of pound sentiment remain near the most bearish levels since 2020, as political turmoil is expected to continue and the country faces a potential recession.

The battle for the Conservative Party’s leadership has come amid a cost-of-living crisis that’s threatening to halt an economic recovery. That’s piling pressure on the Bank of England to support growth and rein in the highest inflation in four decades, while keeping pace with the Federal Reserve and other peers.

“For the time being the focus for sterling will be the BOE versus Fed pricing, global risk sentiment and the twist and turns of this fast-moving business cycle juggling recession versus slowdown risks,” said Jordan Rochester, a currency strategist at Nomura International Plc.

Data on Tuesday showed a slowdown in UK growth was less severe than feared in May, but the revision is unlikely to dispel doubts on the overall path for growth.

The pound fell 0.2% to trade around $1.25. The currency is the third-worst performer among Group-of-10 peers this year, trailing only the Japanese yen and the Swedish krona.

Less Secure

Johnson’s victory means he’s immune from another challenge for a year under current party rules, but he’s not necessarily out of the woods. His predecessor Theresa May survived a similar vote in 2018 -- and by a wider margin -- only to resign months later.

The vote is a signal that his leadership is less secure, “which raises perceived risk of cabinet resignations in coming weeks,” said Alan Ruskin, chief international strategist at Deutsche Bank AG. That said, Johnson’s win won’t likely impact investors’ strategy on the pound in the longer term.

The UK prime minister has faced widespread calls to resign since it was revealed he attended parties at his official London residence on 10 Downing Street in a breach of lockdown rules his own government wrote.

Confidence votes against former premiers -- from May to Margaret Thatcher -- have moved the pound in the past. But this time, investors are focused on other macroeconomic factors, namely the gap between US and UK interest rates and growth data.

‘Stay Aggressive’

With the BOE convening on June 16 -- a day after the Fed is expected to deliver a half-point rate hike -- traders will be watching for just how much the central bank will tighten. It has already unleashed 90 basis points of rate increases since mid-December.

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey acknowledged the cost-of-living crisis in comments last month, saying it’s holding back the UK economy and that policy makers will take that into account in gauging how much to raise interest rates.

Bailey Says Cost-of-Living Squeeze is Holding Back UK Economy

“The BOE will have to stay aggressive in hiking,” said Clifton Hill, global macro portfolio manager at Acadian Asset Management. “Growth will be a problem later this year as rate hikes start to really affect the economy, but solid enough for now.”

