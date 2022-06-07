  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why Pound’s Relief on Boris Johnson Victory May Not Last

Kristine Aquino and Amelia Pollard
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
  • Theresa May
    Theresa May
    Former prime minister of the United Kingdom (born 1956)

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Any prospect of relief for pound traders from Boris Johnson’s leadership victory is unlikely, as focus sharpens on the nation’s worsening economy.

Sterling dropped to a two-week low Tuesday after the UK prime minister narrowly survived a vote of confidence on Monday. Longer-term measures of pound sentiment remain near the most bearish levels since 2020, as political turmoil is expected to continue and the country faces a potential recession.

The battle for the Conservative Party’s leadership has come amid a cost-of-living crisis that’s threatening to halt an economic recovery. That’s piling pressure on the Bank of England to support growth and rein in the highest inflation in four decades, while keeping pace with the Federal Reserve and other peers.

“For the time being the focus for sterling will be the BOE versus Fed pricing, global risk sentiment and the twist and turns of this fast-moving business cycle juggling recession versus slowdown risks,” said Jordan Rochester, a currency strategist at Nomura International Plc.

Data on Tuesday showed a slowdown in UK growth was less severe than feared in May, but the revision is unlikely to dispel doubts on the overall path for growth.

The pound fell 0.2% to trade around $1.25. The currency is the third-worst performer among Group-of-10 peers this year, trailing only the Japanese yen and the Swedish krona.

Less Secure

Johnson’s victory means he’s immune from another challenge for a year under current party rules, but he’s not necessarily out of the woods. His predecessor Theresa May survived a similar vote in 2018 -- and by a wider margin -- only to resign months later.

The vote is a signal that his leadership is less secure, “which raises perceived risk of cabinet resignations in coming weeks,” said Alan Ruskin, chief international strategist at Deutsche Bank AG. That said, Johnson’s win won’t likely impact investors’ strategy on the pound in the longer term.

The UK prime minister has faced widespread calls to resign since it was revealed he attended parties at his official London residence on 10 Downing Street in a breach of lockdown rules his own government wrote.

Confidence votes against former premiers -- from May to Margaret Thatcher -- have moved the pound in the past. But this time, investors are focused on other macroeconomic factors, namely the gap between US and UK interest rates and growth data.

‘Stay Aggressive’

With the BOE convening on June 16 -- a day after the Fed is expected to deliver a half-point rate hike -- traders will be watching for just how much the central bank will tighten. It has already unleashed 90 basis points of rate increases since mid-December.

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey acknowledged the cost-of-living crisis in comments last month, saying it’s holding back the UK economy and that policy makers will take that into account in gauging how much to raise interest rates.

Bailey Says Cost-of-Living Squeeze is Holding Back UK Economy

“The BOE will have to stay aggressive in hiking,” said Clifton Hill, global macro portfolio manager at Acadian Asset Management. “Growth will be a problem later this year as rate hikes start to really affect the economy, but solid enough for now.”

(Updates throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • If the Future of Digital Payments is Crypto, Then This Long-Time Internet Darling Could Soar

    While many investors may not realize it yet, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has been steadily laying the groundwork to profit from any future scenario in which cryptocurrencies play a major role in digital payments worldwide. The biggest step, of course, was the company's decision in October 2020 to enable users to buy, hold and sell a handful of cryptos, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), directly via the PayPal platform. Despite a pullback in the broader crypto market this year, PayPal seems determined to march ahead with its decision to embrace the crypto future of digital payments.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Bans Yellen, Fink; Kyiv Eyes Grain Outlet

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia “indefinitely” banned 61 US officials and executives, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and BlackRock’s Larry Fink, from entering the country to retaliate for what it called “constantly expanding sanctions” against its citizens.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to The

  • Understanding the Boris Johnson no-confidence vote

    The embattled prime minister survived — but that doesn't mean his troubles are over

  • Russian occupiers abandon most checkpoints in Melitopol district Melitopol Mayor

    ALYONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 6 JUNE 2022, 21:01 Russian occupation forces have abandoned almost all checkpoints in the Melitopol district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast for fear of an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is being pushed towards 'peace', but with benefits for Russia

    MAZURENKO ALYONA - MONDAY, 6 JUNE 2022, 18:39 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Western politicians and the media are beginning to push Ukraine to end the war with a result that is not beneficial for Ukraine, but Zelenskyy assured that he is not holding such talks with anyone.

  • Trump ally Rep. Elise Stefanik tries to get ahead of the January 6 select committee public hearings, and accuses the panel of putting on a show with its planned primetime airing

    House Republicans have repeatedly attacked the legitimacy of the January 6 select committee, which includes GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. Stefanik's latest objection is that the planned night hearings fall outside congressional business hours.

  • Trump-Backed Senate Candidate Says Gun Violence Is 'Black People, Frankly'

    Blake Masters also backs "replacement theory."

  • Raskin says Jan. 6 panel has found more on Trump than ‘incitement’

    Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Monday said the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has found evidence on former President Trump that supports “a lot more than incitement.” The comment from Raskin, a member of the Jan. 6 panel, referenced Trump’s second impeachment in January 2021, when the House…

  • Top Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- A senior Chinese economist at a government-run research group called on authorities to seize Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. if the US hits China with sanctions on par with those leveled against Russia.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsMusk’s ‘Buy

  • Its like a horrifying version of Counter-Strike: battalion commander on battles in Sievierodonetsk

    Valentyna Romanko - Monday, 6 June 2022, 13:04 Petro Kuzyk. Photo by the Svoboda battalion Petro Kuzyk, the commander of the Svoboda battalion and captain of the National Guard of Ukraine claims that fierce street battles are currently underway in Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast.

  • Russian general killed in Ukraine after personally leading an attack, in sign that Russia is running out of colonels to do it, state journalist says

    Maj. Gen. Roman Kutuzov was killed, a Russian state-media journalist and Ukraine's military both said. Russia has not commented.

  • Boris Johnson Badly Wounded but Narrowly Survives Jubilee Coup

    LEON NEALOne of Boris Johnson’s predecessors as Tory leader once described the Conservative Party as “an absolute monarchy moderated by regicide.” When the king or queen is no longer a winner, then out come the knives.Johnson, the tousle-headed Old Etonian classicist, narrowly survived his own ‘Et tu, Brute?’ moment on Monday after securing the votes of 211 of 359 Conservative lawmakers in a no-confidence vote triggered by backbench anger at his scandal-ridden leadership.“The result of the ballo

  • Tucker: Navarro Never ‘Trafficked Fentanyl,’ So What’s the Big Deal?

    Fox NewsPeter Navarro, the former Trump adviser who helped devise a scheme to keep his boss in power after losing a democratic election and who was indicted Friday on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress, “is the picture of a law-abiding American citizen,” Tucker Carlson declared Monday.“He’s a 72-year-old retired business school professor, he’s got a Ph.D. in economics from Harvard University. His most recent job was extremely white-collar,” Carlson said, noting Navarro’s role as trade a

  • Russia's U.N. envoy storms out of Ukraine meeting over European statement

    Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia stormed out of a U.N. Security Council meeting on Monday as European Council President Charles Michel addressed the 15-member body and accused Moscow of fueling a global food crisis with its invasion of Ukraine. Michel had also accused Russian troops of war crimes and crimes against humanity, specifically citing reports of sexual violence - the focus of the Security Council meeting - and describing it as "a tactic of torture, terror and repression."

  • Parkland survivor hits back at Marjorie Taylor Greene over gun control push

    Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg sparred with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Twitter Sunday, accusing her of “attacking survivors so you can fundraise.” Hogg, a co-founder of March For Our Lives, has been involved in organizing marches in Washington D.C. and in cities across the country following the mass shooting that left 19 students…

  • Blake Masters Blames Gun Violence on ‘Black People, Frankly’

    Gage Skidmore/The Star News Network/Wikimedia CommonsTech investor and Arizona Republican Senate hopeful Blake Masters acknowledges that the United States has a gun violence problem. But he also has a theory about why there’s a problem—it’s “Black people, frankly.”Masters boiled the issue down in an April 11 interview on the Jeff Oravits Show podcast, telling the host that “we do have a gun violence problem in this country, and it’s gang violence.”“It’s people in Chicago, St. Louis shooting each

  • Ukrainian defenders demonstrate how they destroyed Russian fortifications and equipment in Sievierodonetsk

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - SUNDAY, 5 JUNE 2022, 17:22 Ukrainian defenders have shown how their precision fire destroys Russian military equipment and vehicles in the eastern part of Sievierodonetsk. Source: 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade named after Koshevoi Ataman (Cossack Commander) Kostia Hordiienko Quote: "Day 102.

  • Letters to the Editor: Hey originalists, the Constitution solves your 'deeply rooted' rights quandary

    A public policy professor wonders why no antiabortion originalists have acknowledged the 9th Amendment.

  • Stephen Colbert Names And Shames Rep. Louie Gohmert As ‘Dumbest Man Alive’

    "The Late Show" host didn't hold back.

  • Marxism Makes a Comeback in China’s Crackdown on ‘Disorderly Capital’

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- Cheers greeted China President Xi Jinping as he toured Beijing’s Renmin University of China in April, telling students and teachers: “We must continue to promote the modernization of Marxism.” Social science research, he said, should have “Chinese characteristics” and contribute to “China’s independent knowledge system.”Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance O