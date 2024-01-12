Why has power in Austin-area gone out in past winter storms and will it happen again?

Austin and Central Texas residents remember all too well the horror stories of the 2021 and 2023 winter storms that left tens of thousands of people in the cold, without power, for an extended period of time.

Several factors contributed to the power outages and both storms were different. In 2021, the outages were mainly caused by the statewide electric grid failures and in 2023, outages locally were largely caused by frozen tree limbs falling on power lines.

Austin and Central Texas are again bracing for winter weather, as an arctic blast is set to blow through the region. There is a small chance of precipitation forecast in Central Texas over the coming days, according to the National Weather Service, and ERCOT expects the grid to function normally, but city and county leaders are still urging residents to be prepared as temperatures drop off starting Sunday.

"The most important thing for you to do, for all of us to do, is to stay informed," Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said at a news conference on Thursday, recommending residents sign up for Warn Central Texas alerts.

Here's how local officials and electric providers say you can prepare and keep up to date on the expected cold front, and how some of the major utilities have prepared for winter weather locally.

What caused power outages in Central Texas and how were those issues addressed?

A key factor in the wide-spread power outages in 2023 were frozen tree limbs falling on and damaging power lines and critical infrastructure.

Austin Energy's vegetation management practices were scrutinized, and a city audit was published in September outlining various areas that needed improvement.

In response to the audit, the utility's new general manager, Bob Kahn, said he agreed with the recommendations outlined and the plan to implement them, but noted the problems with the utility's vegetation management have been over a decade in the making.

In 2006, neighborhoods raised concerns about the effects of tree trimming practices and Austin's tree canopy, according to Kahn's memo, and later that year the Austin City Council approved the creation of the Tree Task Force "which led to a significant reduction in Austin Energy’s tree trimming clearances compared to industry standards."

Those standards were in place for 13 years, and the utility is now in "catch-up mode," according to Kahn's memo. The department hopes to be caught up by 2028.

Kahn on Thursday said there are about 85 vegetation management crews working and are focusing on trimming around poles and substations.

"We're in pretty good shape on that, making good progress," Kahn said.

In 2021, Austin electricity utility officials were unable to conduct rolling blackouts because of the amount of power the state's electric provider, ERCOT, ordered it to shed from the state grid, leaving many without power for days. Following the storm, it was learned the state’s power grid had been minutes from catastrophic failure that could have left the state with no electricity for months.

Kahn on Thursday said that power supply in Austin is reliant on ERCOT.

"Our power flows into ERCOT and then ERCOT sends it back out," Kahn said.

Kahn said he expects Dallas to use much more energy than Austin will, as it is projected to have much colder temperatures.

Austin Energy General Manager Bob Kahn discusses preparations for next week's weather forecast alongside representatives of the city at Austin City Hall on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Freezing cold temperatures and extreme windchill is anticipated for next week.

"We put power in, and we get out what's left," Kahn said. "If there's not enough left, and we don't expect this will happen, then you go into controlled outages."

ERCOT said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Thursday that grid conditions are expected to be normal and that it's monitoring the winter weather as it moves over the weekend.

"Right now, we feel pretty comfortable, ERCOT is saying that they have enough generation to meet the demand and we'll just have to see what happens," Kahn said.

To take other measures to prepare for cold weather, Kahn said the utility has also:

Weatherized power plants and substations.

Stocked critical supplies.

Expanded its emergency management team and has additional crews ready to respond if needed.

To stay up to date and view Austin Energy power outages, visit, the Austin Energy website, or text REG to 2878469. For ERCOT updates, visit the ERCOT website.

How other area energy providers have prepared for winter weather

Pedernales Electric Cooperative, which serves many parts of Central Texas, is confident in their winter storm readiness, said JP Urban, executive vice president of external relations for the cooperative.

"Extra crews are on standby and ready to respond," Urban said in a statement. "Our operations control center continues to monitor our system 24/7 and agents are ready to assist our members."

Pedernales, which serves customers in Travis, Williamson and Hays County as well as other parts of Central Texas and Austin, experienced the most damage to its system in 25 years during Winter Storm Mara, Urban said.

"Following the storm, we performed a fly-over of our system to get a bird’s-eye view of our vegetation and damage from the storm," Urban said. "Our crews trimmed nearly 20K individual spans, inspected more than 46,000 poles, and treated more than 35,000 to further improve our reliability."

Though Urban said Pedernales is confident in their readiness for winter weather events and has taken steps to strengthen its system and communication with customers, "in events where mother nature wreaks havoc, there is a chance for outages and extended outages," he said.

Urban recommends customers sign up to receive PEC emergency alerts by calling 888-554-4732 or signing up through their PEC account.

Will Holford, a spokesperson for Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative, another large electric provider in Central Texas, said after every large weather event, be it winter or summer, the cooperative looks at what caused outages and how those issues can be mitigated in the future.

One of the things Bluebonnet did following the winter storm in 2023, Holford said, was tie electric distribution feeders together to improve reliability and service.

Holford said Bluebonnet prepares for potential weather events from a system standpoint and from a fleet and personnel standpoint.

"We will slow down or cease normal operations to make sure that our crews and our vehicles in our fleet ... are fueled up stocked up, primed and ready to go," Holford said.

To report a Bluebonnet outage, call 800-949-4414, report it through the mobile app or website.

Tony Plohetski contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Why has power gone out in past winter storms? Will it happen again