Why Power Mech Projects Limited’s (NSE:POWERMECH) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we’ll look at Power Mech Projects Limited (NSE:POWERMECH) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Power Mech Projects:

0.22 = ₹1.6b ÷ (₹18b – ₹9.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Power Mech Projects has an ROCE of 22%.

Is Power Mech Projects’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Power Mech Projects’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 12% average in the Construction industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of where Power Mech Projects sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.





NSEI:POWERMECH Last Perf January 11th 19 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Power Mech Projects.

How Power Mech Projects’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Power Mech Projects has total assets of ₹18b and current liabilities of ₹9.2b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 50% of its total assets. Power Mech Projects has a relatively high level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE meaningfully.

What We Can Learn From Power Mech Projects’s ROCE

The ROCE would not look as appealing if the company had fewer current liabilities.