Why Power Mech Projects Limited’s (NSE:POWERMECH) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we'll look at Power Mech Projects Limited (NSE:POWERMECH) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Power Mech Projects:

0.25 = ₹2.5b ÷ (₹19b - ₹9.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Power Mech Projects has an ROCE of 25%.

Is Power Mech Projects's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Power Mech Projects's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 12% average in the Construction industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of where Power Mech Projects sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

The image below shows how Power Mech Projects's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Power Mech Projects.

Power Mech Projects's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Power Mech Projects has total liabilities of ₹9.4b and total assets of ₹19b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 49% of its total assets. Power Mech Projects has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

The Bottom Line On Power Mech Projects's ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it's worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better. Power Mech Projects looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity .